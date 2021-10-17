Ask Policeman Dan: Can you get in trouble for posting someone's photo on Facebook?

As you can read this mainly deals with reasons of a sexual nature but anybody who has a swim suit magazine can tell you that nudity need not apply for sexual gratification issues (Sorry but that was a politically correct as I could get). The code goes into much more detail if you would like to read it.

If the person attempted to sell a picture of somebody without their permission that could lead to a civil lawsuit for making money off somebody’s picture without getting his or her consent.

I would add that using my picture to scare away pests is free unless you are a pest control service (Rim shot here).

Quote of the month: “Happiness is the only good. The time to be happy is now. The place to be happy is here. The way to be happy is to make others so.” Robert Green Ingersoll

Officer down

Please put these officers, killed in the line of duty, and their families in your prayers. They fought the good fight, now may they rest in peace. God bless these heroes.

Group Supervisor Michael G. Garbo, United States Department of Justice

Deputy Sheriff Dale L. Wyman, Hardeman County Sheriff, Tennessee

Corporal Timothy Michael Tanksley, Alto Police, Georgia

Police Officer Dylan Harrison, Alamo Police, Georgia

Master Trooper Adam Gaubert, Louisiana State Police

Sergeant Michael Rudd, La Paz County Sheriff, Arizona

Deputy Sheriff Juan Miguel Ruiz, Maricopa County Sheriff, Arizona

