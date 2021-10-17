Ask Policeman Dan: Can you get in trouble for posting someone's photo on Facebook?

Q: My neighbor takes photos of people all the time, puts them on his Facebook page and he doesn’t ask anyone if that’s OK. Can he get into trouble for that? — Michael
A: Yes, he could get into trouble by taking pictures of people and then putting them on Facebook. Many a friend has been blocked by posting unflattering pictures and them posting them on Facebook. My friends are fortunate that no matter what picture you take of me it’s guaranteed to be unflattering. All kidding aside, the real answer depends on how the photograph was obtained and what was done with it.
If a picture was taken of somebody where they expected privacy and privacy had to be invaded to get the picture, that could be charged under voyeurism violation. Idaho code 49-6609(f) defines privacy as: “A place where a reasonable person would believe that he could undress, be undressed or engage in sexual activity in privacy, without concern that he is being viewed, photographed, filmed or otherwise recorded by an imaging device; or (ii) A place where a person might reasonably expect to be safe from casual or hostile surveillance by an imaging device; or (iii) Any public place where a person, by taking reasonable steps to conceal intimate areas, should be free from the viewing, recording, storing or transmitting of images obtained by imaging devices designed to overcome the barriers created by a person’s covering of intimate areas.”
As you can read this mainly deals with reasons of a sexual nature but anybody who has a swim suit magazine can tell you that nudity need not apply for sexual gratification issues (Sorry but that was a politically correct as I could get). The code goes into much more detail if you would like to read it.
If the person attempted to sell a picture of somebody without their permission that could lead to a civil lawsuit for making money off somebody’s picture without getting his or her consent.
I would add that using my picture to scare away pests is free unless you are a pest control service (Rim shot here).
Dan Bristol is the City of Heyburn chief of police.