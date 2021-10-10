Ask Policeman Dan: Can someone with a carry permit take a gun in a school?

Q: Can someone with a permit to carry have their gun on in a school? Are teachers allowed to have a gun at school if they have a license/permit? — Sandy
A: No, having a concealed weapon permit does not allow persons to carry firearms into schools. There are some exemptions to that rule so let’s talk about those.
Idaho code 18-3302(d)(4) explains what personnel are allowed to carry while in schools. It reads: “The provisions of this section shall not apply to the following persons: (a) A peace officer; (b) A qualified retired law enforcement officer licensed under section 18-3302H, Idaho Code; © A person who lawfully possesses a firearm or deadly or dangerous weapon as an appropriate part of a program, an event, activity or other circumstance approved by the board of trustees or governing board; (d) A person or persons complying with the provisions of section *19-202A, Idaho Code; (e) Any adult over 18 years of age and not enrolled in a public or private elementary or secondary school who has lawful possession of a firearm or other deadly or dangerous weapon, secured and locked in his vehicle in an unobtrusive, nonthreatening manner; (f) A person who lawfully possesses a firearm or other deadly or dangerous weapon in a private vehicle while delivering minor children, students or school employees to and from school or a school activity; or (g) Notwithstanding the provisions of section *18-3302C, Idaho Code, a person or an employee of the school or school district who is authorized to carry a firearm with the permission of the board of trustees of the school district or the governing board.”
As you can read, if the school district allows a teacher to carry concealed firearm, then that teacher could carry concealed in school.
Although adults are not subject to search for weapons on school grounds, students are.
Idaho code 18-3302(D)(3) reads: “For purposes of enforcing the provisions of this section, employees of a school district shall have the right to search all students or minors, including their belongings and lockers, that are reasonably believed to be in violation of the provisions of this section, or applicable school rule or district policy, regarding the possessing of a firearm or other deadly or dangerous weapon.”
The penalty for violating this chapter is: “Persons who are found guilty of violating the provisions of this section may be sentenced to a jail term of not more than one (1) year or fined an amount not in excess of $1,000 or both. If a violator is a student and under the age of 18 years, the court may place the violator on probation and suspend the juvenile detention or fine or both as long as the violator is enrolled in a program of study recognized by the court that, upon successful completion, will grant the violator a general equivalency diploma (GED) or a high school diploma or other educational program authorized by the court. Upon successful completion of the terms imposed by the court, the court shall discharge the offender from serving the remainder of the sentence. If the violator does not complete, is suspended from, or otherwise withdraws from the program of study imposed by the court, the court, upon receiving such information, shall order the violator to commence serving the sentence provided for in this section.”
