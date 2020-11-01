Ask Policeman Dan: Can I teach my 14-year-old child to drive?

Q: What is the law for me to teach my 14 year old to drive? — Coliese

A: If you were to teach your 14-year-old to drive I would suggest doing so on private property because you would not have the authority to allow him or her to drive on the road unless they had completed an approved driver’s training course and needed their 50 hours of supervised driving. They would also have to be 14 ½ by that point, as well.

You would not have to enroll him or her in the traditional school driver’s education program. You could send them to an approved private driver’s education course. I won’t advise which is better though; that would have to be up to you.

One other thing to keep in consideration is that if your 14-year-old was not enrolled in school or home-schooling, he or she could possibly be not be permitted to get a driver’s license until he or she were enrolled in school. There is a hardship waiver, but that too would have to be approved by a school principal or designee.

When a child turns 18 and does not have a driver’s license then the requirements would be to take the written as well as the driver’s test. Usually the driver’s test is done by law enforcement officers who are adrenaline junkies (or close to retirement.)