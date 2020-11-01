Ask Policeman Dan: Can I teach my 14-year-old child to drive?

Q: What is the law for me to teach my 14 year old to drive? — Coliese
A: If you were to teach your 14-year-old to drive I would suggest doing so on private property because you would not have the authority to allow him or her to drive on the road unless they had completed an approved driver’s training course and needed their 50 hours of supervised driving. They would also have to be 14 ½ by that point, as well.
You would not have to enroll him or her in the traditional school driver’s education program. You could send them to an approved private driver’s education course. I won’t advise which is better though; that would have to be up to you.
One other thing to keep in consideration is that if your 14-year-old was not enrolled in school or home-schooling, he or she could possibly be not be permitted to get a driver’s license until he or she were enrolled in school. There is a hardship waiver, but that too would have to be approved by a school principal or designee.
When a child turns 18 and does not have a driver’s license then the requirements would be to take the written as well as the driver’s test. Usually the driver’s test is done by law enforcement officers who are adrenaline junkies (or close to retirement.)
Q: Who has the authority to put stop signs in certain places? — Bob
A: That depends on the location you are talking about. (Obvious answer right?)
If the intersection intersects with a state road, then the authority would be the states and that local jurisdiction. The state would have the main say but could take input from the local jurisdiction to add more safety to the area.
The county would have authority over county roads and placement of stop signs. That of course would mean the cities would have authority over city stop signs. In many cases that decision is left up to the city police chief along with the street departments.
Many counties have a traffic safety board where these issues can be brought before them to study areas that might need stop signs.
Officer down
Please put these officers killed in the line of duty and their families in your prayers. They fought the good fight, now may they rest in peace. God bless these heroes.
- Sergeant Harry Cohen, Riverside County Sheriff, California
- Sergeant Conley Jumper, Greenville County Sheriff, South Carolina
- Sergeant Harold L. Preston, Houston Police, Texas
- Police Officer Alex Arango, Everman Police, Texas
- Corporal Adam McMillan, Hamilton County Sheriff, Ohio
Have a question for Policeman Dan? Email your question(s) to policemandan@cableone.net or look for Ask Policemandan on Facebook and click the like button. Mail to: Box 147, Heyburn, Idaho, 83336
Dan Bristol is the City of Heyburn chief of police.
