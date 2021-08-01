Ask Policeman Dan: Can I get a protection order for online stalking?

Q: Can a protection order be issued from online and social media stalking/harassing? So far that’s all it is, but my fear is he won’t stop there. He’s 18, unstable, and obsessed with my 16-year-old daughter. Thank you for your time —Sister Sally
A: Yes, a protection can be ordered from online stalking/harassment. That is, of course, if the judge deems it necessary.
The process of getting a protection will require you, the petitioner, to go to the court and ask for the protection order form so you can apply for an order. You’ll need to fill out the form, which includes personal information and the reason why you are requesting the protection order. Once that is done you’ll turn the form in to the court clerk. From there you’ll go into the court with certain court personnel, including the judge, where the order will be reviewed. If the judge grants the order it will be valid for 14 days after that date. The order will not actually be in effect until served on the person you are requesting it from.
The order can say that the respondent can’t contact the petitioner in any way. The order can also include not contacting any other person included on the order.
If the order is violated, which can even include a third party contacting the petitioner, then the respondent gets to stay in the gray bar motel until the judge decides when checkout is.
After the 14 days a hearing the order will happen where the respondent can ask the judge to dismiss the order. There are several ways the order can be extended: The respondent did not show up at court or the judge believed it needed extended.
If the petitioner failed to show at that hearing or the judge dismissed the order then that would end the order on that date.
There are federal laws for respondents with protection orders with the main one being that the respondent is not allowed to possess personal firearms while the order is in effect.
I would also tell you to keep a journal of the times your daughter is contacted before and possibly after the incident so that it could be used for charges of stalking.
