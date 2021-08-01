Ask Policeman Dan: Can I get a protection order for online stalking?

The process of getting a protection will require you, the petitioner, to go to the court and ask for the protection order form so you can apply for an order. You’ll need to fill out the form, which includes personal information and the reason why you are requesting the protection order. Once that is done you’ll turn the form in to the court clerk. From there you’ll go into the court with certain court personnel, including the judge, where the order will be reviewed. If the judge grants the order it will be valid for 14 days after that date. The order will not actually be in effect until served on the person you are requesting it from.