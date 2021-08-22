Ask Policeman Dan: Can I break a car window to help a dog?

If you believe the dog was suffering from the extreme heat then the next best thing would be to call the local police department and report it. I should mention that unlike child abuse, dog abuse is not mandatory to be reported and you would not get into trouble if you did not report it (good way to test a conscious).

The police can usually determine if the dog is suffering but I need to report that most police officers are not specifically trained to know animal medical issues. I would venture to bet that if the animal was obviously mistreated the officer would probably be diligent in getting the animal help and/or finding the owner(s) and freeing some money from their wallets (a citation fine not bribery money).

If the officer can’t find the owner and the dog appears to be in extreme distress then I would imagine that breaking the glass would be an option the officer could use. Hopefully with nobody near the vehicle in case what I said earlier was true.

Be advised that if the owner was not cited by the police you could sign a citation for cruelty to an animal but would need to prove the charge in court as you would be the charging officer.

Finally if you’re the owner of a dog and want to go shopping, leave the dog at home on a hot day. Hot dogs are best on the grill, not cooked inside a vehicle.

