Ask Policeman Dan: As a student do I need to register my car in Idaho?

Q: I’m a student at BYU—Idaho. I have a Florida license but just bought a car in Utah and I’m driving it to Idaho. I know I need to register the car with the state of Idaho but I don’t have an Idaho issued license. What do I do? — Tyler
A: I would take the car back and get a bike. Sorry, my missionary friend told me to tell that bad joke.
The answer to this question is simple, depending on where your permanent address is. If you plan to take up residency in Idaho then you would need to get your driver’s license and vehicle registration changed to your Idaho address.
If you plan to keep your residency in Florida then you don’t need to change your driver’s license as you would be considered a resident of Florida. You could register your vehicle in Idaho with your Florida or school address or both on the registration. You could also register your vehicle in Florida as well.
Just remember to carry your registration in the vehicle to avoid getting a ticket for Idaho code 49-427 which reads: The registration card issued for a vehicle required to be registered by the provisions of this chapter shall, while the vehicle is being operated upon a highway, be in the possession of the driver or carried in the vehicle and be subject to inspection by any peace officer.
If you do get an Idaho plate I might suggest getting the Peace Officer Memorial plates. I should mention that having these plates on your vehicle does not normally get you out of tickets. Of course you could just get the normal Idaho plates.
It‘s that “not my favorite time of the year” time. I take no pleasure in reporting that in 2020 there were 326 in the line of duty deaths. In comparing that to the 2019, in the line deaths of 148, it was clear that 2020 was a very tragic time for law enforcement. The 22 deaths just this month does not bode well for 2021 being much better.
I would just like to salute to all the brave men, women and K9 law enforcement personnel who put your life on the line every day you put on that badge. God bless you and your families for keeping us safe.
Officer down
Please put these officers, killed in the line of duty, and their families in your prayers. They fought the good fight, now may they rest in peace. God bless these heroes.
- Lieutenant John Reynolds, Garden Grove Police, California
- Corrections Officer Joseph A. Martini, Ulster County Sheriff, New York
- Deputy Sheriff Adam Gibson, Sacramento County Sheriff, California
- K9 Riley, Sacramento County Sheriff, California
- Police Officer Brandon Stalker, Toledo Police, Ohio
Dan Bristol is the City of Heyburn chief of police.