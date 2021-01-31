Ask Policeman Dan: As a student do I need to register my car in Idaho?

Q: I’m a student at BYU—Idaho. I have a Florida license but just bought a car in Utah and I’m driving it to Idaho. I know I need to register the car with the state of Idaho but I don’t have an Idaho issued license. What do I do? — Tyler

A: I would take the car back and get a bike. Sorry, my missionary friend told me to tell that bad joke.

The answer to this question is simple, depending on where your permanent address is. If you plan to take up residency in Idaho then you would need to get your driver’s license and vehicle registration changed to your Idaho address.

If you plan to keep your residency in Florida then you don’t need to change your driver’s license as you would be considered a resident of Florida. You could register your vehicle in Idaho with your Florida or school address or both on the registration. You could also register your vehicle in Florida as well.

Just remember to carry your registration in the vehicle to avoid getting a ticket for Idaho code 49-427 which reads: The registration card issued for a vehicle required to be registered by the provisions of this chapter shall, while the vehicle is being operated upon a highway, be in the possession of the driver or carried in the vehicle and be subject to inspection by any peace officer.