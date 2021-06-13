Ask Policeman Dan: Are there noise ordinances for loud music?

Q: Dear Officer Dan, I was wondering if there is a noise ordinance for loud music. I have a neighbor that plays thumping music for hours on end in the afternoon. I even hear the annoying thumping sound in my house (with the windows closed) in the evening hours when we are trying to settle down to watch a movie. I have talked to them several times but it hasn’t helped. I am also wondering why when an officer drives by they don’t do anything. —Annoyed neighbor
A: I too have reached that age where they say if it’s too loud then you’re too old. I understand the frustration you are feeling but you might not like what you’re going to need to do trying to get it quieter.
Most cities have ordinances involving loud music. Some require that decibel levels must be violated, which makes it fun since using a decibel meter and not having it certified like a radar could be argued as not functioning correctly when used and could be thrown out in court. The best violation that I have seen is hearing it from certain distances which are a much easier thing to prove especially with the ability to use the lidar for distances.
Now the news you might not want to know. Police officers can’t have his or her peace disturbed so filing charges comes back to the person being disturbed. It used to be as simple as signing a citation but recently some prosecutors don’t want the citizen’s signed citation and want the officer to cite with a more complete investigation. If the incident is not happening in the officer’s presence then the complete and thorough investigation comes back to the person whose peace is being disturbed. Sometimes this just involves sending the report to the prosecutor to see if charges will be pursued.
Here are some things you need to consider about the law violation (18-6409) if you go forward with charges: Every person who maliciously and willfully disturbs the peace or quiet of any neighborhood, family or person, by loud or unusual noise, or by tumultuous or offensive conduct, or by threatening, traducing, quarreling, challenging to fight or fighting, or fires any gun or pistol, or uses any vulgar, profane or indecent language within the presence or hearing of children, in a loud and boisterous manner, is guilty of a misdemeanor.
I will add that the peace can be disturbed at any time of day.
Dan Bristol is the City of Heyburn chief of police.