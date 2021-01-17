Ask Policeman Dan: Are there laws requiring a taxi driver to take the most direct route?

Q: Are there any laws requiring a taxi driver to take the most direct route to your destination? That does not involve weather/safety concerns of course. — Z
A: There were no laws in regards to your question that I could find for taxi services. Also since a person only has to have a class D license to drive a taxi that carries less than sixteen people in a vehicle weighing less than 26,000 pounds, it would come down to city or county ordinances on what was or wasn’t allowed.
There are laws, however, in regards to drivers that are being paid through the internet to drive people around. These companies are referred to as Transportation Network Companies (TNC) by Idaho code.
TNCs mean an entity operating in Idaho that meets the requirements of this chapter and uses a digital network or software application service to connect passengers to transportation network company services provided by transportation network company drivers. A TNC is not deemed to own, control, operate or manage the vehicles used by TNC drivers, and is not a taxicab association or a for-hire vehicle owner (I.C. 49-3703).
Idaho code 49-3706 talks about how fares must be done for TNCs. It reads: A TNC may charge a fare for the services provided to passengers; provided that, if a fare is charged, the TNC shall disclose to passengers the fare calculation method on its website or within the software application service. The TNC shall also provide passengers with the applicable rates being charged and the option to receive an estimated fare before the passenger enters the TNC driver’s vehicle.
If you run a TNC, be aware that Idaho code 49-3707 says that software application or website shall display a picture of the TNC driver, and the license plate number of the motor vehicle utilized for providing the TNC service before the passenger enters the TNC driver’s vehicle.
As far as requirements for a TNC driver to become a driver, he or she must adhere to Idaho code 49-3710. I would put that in this column but is way too much wording to leave here.
Finally, TNC drivers are not allowed to pick up passengers that might try to hail them down. TNC drivers are also not allowed to accept or demand cash payments. All payments must be paid electronically.
For even more information on TNC laws, look up Idaho code 49-3701 through 49-3715.
Officers down
Please put these officers, killed in the line of duty, and their families in your prayers. They fought the good fight, now may they rest in peace. God bless these heroes.
- Officer Andrew Raymond Bouchard, U.S. Dept of Homeland Security
- Lieutenant Craig L. King, Tarrant County Sheriff, Texas
- Police Officer Christopher Lynn Elder, Milford Police, Texas
- Sergeant David Lynn Schmidt, Seagoville Police, Texas
- Security Control Specialist Jerry William Jones, Tarrant County Sheriff, Texas
- Corrections Officer V Phillip Holbert, Texas Department of Criminal Justice
- Officer Randall Versie Smith, Birmingham Police, Alabama
- Corrections Officer V Joe Landin, Texas Department of Criminal Justice
- Sergeant Gordon William Best, N. Myrtle Beach Dept. of Public Safety, South Carolina
- Sergeant Daniel Mobley, DeKalb County Police, Georgia
- Sergeant Bruce Watson, Harris County Sheriff, Texas
- K9 Loki, Boone County Sheriff, Illinois
Have a question for Policeman Dan? Email your questions to policemandan@cableone.net or look for Ask Policemandan on Facebook and click the like button. Mail to: Box 147, Heyburn, Idaho, 83336.
Dan Bristol is the City of Heyburn chief of police.