Ask Policeman Dan: Are there laws requiring a taxi driver to take the most direct route?

Q: Are there any laws requiring a taxi driver to take the most direct route to your destination? That does not involve weather/safety concerns of course. — Z

A: There were no laws in regards to your question that I could find for taxi services. Also since a person only has to have a class D license to drive a taxi that carries less than sixteen people in a vehicle weighing less than 26,000 pounds, it would come down to city or county ordinances on what was or wasn’t allowed.

There are laws, however, in regards to drivers that are being paid through the internet to drive people around. These companies are referred to as Transportation Network Companies (TNC) by Idaho code.

TNCs mean an entity operating in Idaho that meets the requirements of this chapter and uses a digital network or software application service to connect passengers to transportation network company services provided by transportation network company drivers. A TNC is not deemed to own, control, operate or manage the vehicles used by TNC drivers, and is not a taxicab association or a for-hire vehicle owner (I.C. 49-3703).