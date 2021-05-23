Ask Policeman Dan: Are there laws against spewing clouds of black diesel smoke?

That means that if the pickup has a muffler modified to smoke as you have said then it would be a citable offense. The issue here as well is that the modification has to be known about as well. The code also reads: “No person shall knowingly operate and no owner shall knowingly cause or permit to be operated any motor vehicle originally equipped or required by any law or regulation of the state or the federal government to be equipped with a noise suppressing system while any part of that system is disconnected or while that system or its operation is modified or altered in any manner, except to conform to the manufacturer’s specifications.”

Idaho code 49-937(2) states that “the engine and power mechanism of every motor vehicle shall be so equipped and adjusted as to prevent the escape of excessive fumes or smoke.” I would say that in my opinion that would mean whether the muffler was factory or not if the exhaust causes smoke to be released then a person could be cited under this code. I would also say that unless a vehicle was smoking all the way down the road then being stopped is not likely going to happen if the police did not see it.

Officer down

Please put these officers, killed in the line of duty, and their families in your prayers. They fought the good fight, now may they rest in peace. God bless these heroes.