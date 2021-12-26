Ask Policeman Dan: Are posted speeds a general guideline?

Q: I’ve noticed when I drive the freeway in different cities the speeds are different. Say, in Utah, it can be posted 70, people drive 85. In Arizona 65 they drive 85. Idaho, 80 they drive 87-90. Are the posted speeds just a general guideline? — Asking for a friend of course

A: If this was the movie “Tombstone” (not a paid endorsement, but I would recommend watching it if you haven’t) I would quote that other state laws don’t work here.

The best answer I can give here is that there is no “ish” (example 80ish) behind the speed limit sign numbers.

I know drivers will go over the speed limit, but how fast that driver goes before getting stopped is based on the officer’s discretion. Some officers have his or her own decision on how far over the speed limit a driver can go before making a traffic stop.

I must also say that discretion is also used depending on the conditions at that time.

The speed limits in Idaho and all other states are absolute. What that means is that not only could a driver be stopped for going one mph over the speed limit, that driver could also be cited for going one mph over the speed limit. I have not seen any law enforcement person cite for that, but I have seen tickets issued for speeds of five miles over the posted speed limit.

Since it’s that time of the year where the roads get slick, let me mention one Idaho code that could get you a ticket even if going the speed limit.

Idaho Code 49-654 (1): “No person shall drive a vehicle at a speed greater than is reasonable and prudent under the conditions and having regard to the actual and potential hazards then existing.”

This code normally only comes into play when a crash is also involved, but it could include simply sliding off the road because the speed was too fast to stay on the road.

I can’t tell you that there is a buffer on speed limits and how fast over the speed limit you could go because the truth, as I said, is that any speed over could get a driver stopped and cited.

Officer down

Please put these officers, killed in the line of duty, and their families in your prayers. They fought the good fight, now may they rest in peace. God bless these heroes.

Corporal Jack Lee Guthrie Jr., Dallas College Police, Texas

Deputy Jailer Robert Daniel, Graves County Jail, Kentucky

Police Officer Zachary Cottongim, Louisville Metro Police, Kentucky

Have a question for Policeman Dan?

Email your questions to askpolicemandan@gmail.com or look for Ask Policemandan on Facebook and click the like button.

Dan Bristol is a retired police officer and former chief of police.

