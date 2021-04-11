Ask Policeman Dan: Are officers disciplined for illegally obtaining evidence?

Q: Say someone is arrested for possession after an officer finds an illegal substance on their person. The evidence is subsequently thrown out on a motion to suppress, because the officer obtained it illegally. What happens to the officer? Does the officer know about the decision? Is he or she educated or disciplined? I guess I’m really asking about the lines of communication between patrol officers or deputies and prosecutors, especially after evidence is deemed inadmissible based on an officer’s actions. — Nicole

A: My assumption here is that you are talking about a Terry Stop where there was no arrest and just an encounter with the police. In this case if a person was stopped and contact made, then the only thing an officer is allowed to do is a pat-down frisk to make sure that person did not have any weapons on their person. If a weapon is found the weapon could be detained until the stop is finished (by arrest or person left) for officer safety. The officer could also tell the person to not reach for that area.

I should mention before I go further that officers can’t just go up to random people and do pat down frisks. There needs to be some suspicion (reasonable) that the person was could have been involved or was in an area of possible criminal activity.