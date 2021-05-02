Ask Policeman Dan: Are farmers required to keep roads clean near fields?

The next issue is that due to an Idaho Supreme Court’s ruling, the act would have to be witnessed by the complaining party. Unfortunately if a law enforcement officer did not observe which vehicles left the mud on the road that officer could not just cite the owner of the ground, unless there was an ordinance allowing that. The officer could also not just cite the farm because the farm is not a person and in most cases is a corporation, which can’t be cited either.

Of course what I just spoke of is for criminal purposes. The corporation could be held liable civilly if any death or injury occurred from the mud not being cleaned off the highway. The only thing law enforcement would have a connection to that would be the civil part when a crash happened that was a result from the mud on the highways. That investigation would be brought into the civil aspect.

I can say that nobody wants to see anybody hurt from finding mud on the highway the wrong way. If you come upon mud on the highway that you believe could cause a crash then call the police and let them know so that they can let the farmer know. Knowing is half the battle, or something like that.

