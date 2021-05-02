Ask Policeman Dan: Are farmers required to keep roads clean near fields?

Q: What are the requirements and expectations for farm vehicles to maintain the public road surface when hauling materials to and from the fields? As a motorcycle rider, coming up on a heavy buildup of mud or mixture of manure, straw and baling twine gets a little exciting, and certainly creates a hazardous driving condition.
According to 18-3906 (3): “It shall constitute a misdemeanor for any person to willfully throw, deposit, or place, or to lose and willfully leave upon or alongside of any highway or street used by the public for public travel, any debris, substance, object or material that impedes traffic or creates a hazardous driving condition, and is punishable by a fine not exceeding $2,500, or by imprisonment in the county jail not exceeding six months, or by both.” — Paul
A: There is nothing fun about driving through a mud-filled road no matter what you are driving, but being on a motorcycle could be downright deadly. Being an Idahoan means running into this issue at times and even though I know most out there support farmers they don’t support mud or water on the roads.
The first citation issue however is not proving that a farmer put mud on the road but finding out which drivers put mud on the road. That is finding somebody to cite for violating the code you mentioned. As you can read from the code it mentions any person which of course would be interpreted as any driver.
The next issue is that due to an Idaho Supreme Court’s ruling, the act would have to be witnessed by the complaining party. Unfortunately if a law enforcement officer did not observe which vehicles left the mud on the road that officer could not just cite the owner of the ground, unless there was an ordinance allowing that. The officer could also not just cite the farm because the farm is not a person and in most cases is a corporation, which can’t be cited either.
Of course what I just spoke of is for criminal purposes. The corporation could be held liable civilly if any death or injury occurred from the mud not being cleaned off the highway. The only thing law enforcement would have a connection to that would be the civil part when a crash happened that was a result from the mud on the highways. That investigation would be brought into the civil aspect.
I can say that nobody wants to see anybody hurt from finding mud on the highway the wrong way. If you come upon mud on the highway that you believe could cause a crash then call the police and let them know so that they can let the farmer know. Knowing is half the battle, or something like that.
Officer down
Glad to report that as of the time of submission there were no officers down to report killed in the line of duty.
Dan Bristol is the City of Heyburn chief of police.