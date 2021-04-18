Ask Policeman Dan: Are businesses in residential areas legal?

Q: My neighbor turned her house in our residential subdivision into a business. She’s not living there, it’s just a business. Is this legal? There’s a lot more traffic coming in and out. — Hanlie

A: OK, it’s time for a politician answer. It might be or it might not be but I won’t really know unless somebody looks into it further. Now you know why politics wouldn’t be for me.

The answer depends on the zoning laws where you live. It could be that your neighbor lives in is an area zoned for commercial business, then your neighbor would be perfectly legal to turn her old residence into a business.

The other answer is easy because if the area the house is in is not zoned commercial, then the obvious answer would be is that the business would have to go to an area zoned for commercial use.

Now there are some tricks to this as well because the area you live in could be zoned to allow some business use but not fully, like selling things out of your home for example.