Ask Policeman Dan: Are businesses in residential areas legal?

Q: My neighbor turned her house in our residential subdivision into a business. She’s not living there, it’s just a business. Is this legal? There’s a lot more traffic coming in and out. — Hanlie
A: OK, it’s time for a politician answer. It might be or it might not be but I won’t really know unless somebody looks into it further. Now you know why politics wouldn’t be for me.
The answer depends on the zoning laws where you live. It could be that your neighbor lives in is an area zoned for commercial business, then your neighbor would be perfectly legal to turn her old residence into a business.
The other answer is easy because if the area the house is in is not zoned commercial, then the obvious answer would be is that the business would have to go to an area zoned for commercial use.
Now there are some tricks to this as well because the area you live in could be zoned to allow some business use but not fully, like selling things out of your home for example.
The answer to all of this however will not come from me as you’ll need to talk to either your local code enforcer or the zoning specialist for where you live. It might be an ordinance violation that could be citable. If it went to court you might get notice to go as a witness to the violation. I would bet though, that a warning would be given first.
Finally your neighbor could get on the city or county agenda and try to get the area rezoned for commercial use. That would require a public hearing for the change and if you were against it then you could testify at that hearing.
Have a question for Policeman Dan? Email your questions to policemandan@cableone.net or look for Ask Policemandan on Facebook and click the like button. Mail to: Box 147, Heyburn, Idaho, 83336
Dan Bristol is the City of Heyburn chief of police