Ask Policeman Dan: A bit of advice

It is not a time for questions of the council because they are not supposed to address anything that is not on the agenda.

Also be aware that the mayor as the officer conducting the meeting can stop public comment if he or she deems it to be a disruptive topic or if allotted time expires before all the comment is made.

Speaking of agendas, if you did have something that you might like to ask the council then you can see if you can be allowed on the agenda to ask questions.

I would suggest that if allowed on the agenda to ask questions, you get what information you can to the city clerk so that the council is apprised of the issue and can know if it was an issue that could be an action item which is something that can be voted on.

Hopefully that helps y’all understand what to do and what not to do at a city council meeting. After all, voters put the council and mayor in their positions to do the business of the community.

If you like to learn more about the meeting process look into Idaho code 74-201 through 74-208 and see what more can and can’t be at those meetings.

