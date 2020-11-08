Ask Policeman Dan: A bit of advice

Well, due to questions slowing again I’d thought I give some advice to something that I see at least twice a month that could use some education on correct procedure. If you guessed that I was talking about the dos and don’ts at city council meetings then you’re ahead of the game.
Now, when it comes to city council meetings, do go to them as you can learn what could be right or wrong with your city.
You could also learn what might be coming down the pipe that could affect your pocket book or where you live. Ignoring what is going on in your city could give the impression that whatever the council decides is fine with you.
Now with that in mind don’t go to city council thinking that you can speak your opinion on the matters you might be interested in.
It is called a city council meeting for a reason.
The city council is meeting to discuss issues that affect that city.
Audience members are only there to observe the process and are not allowed to ask questions unless the council is holding a public hearing where the audience is encouraged to give feedback on being in favor, not in favor or just wanting to comment on an issue.
Some city council agendas have a spot for public comment, which is all that is allowed. This is a time where citizens can express concerns for issues they might have.
It is not a time for questions of the council because they are not supposed to address anything that is not on the agenda.
Also be aware that the mayor as the officer conducting the meeting can stop public comment if he or she deems it to be a disruptive topic or if allotted time expires before all the comment is made.
Speaking of agendas, if you did have something that you might like to ask the council then you can see if you can be allowed on the agenda to ask questions.
I would suggest that if allowed on the agenda to ask questions, you get what information you can to the city clerk so that the council is apprised of the issue and can know if it was an issue that could be an action item which is something that can be voted on.
Hopefully that helps y’all understand what to do and what not to do at a city council meeting. After all, voters put the council and mayor in their positions to do the business of the community.
If you like to learn more about the meeting process look into Idaho code 74-201 through 74-208 and see what more can and can’t be at those meetings.
Officer down
Please put this officer, killed in the line of duty, and his family in your prayers. He fought the good fight, now may he rest in peace. God bless this hero
- Corporal Daniel R. Abramovitz, Leavenworth County Sheriff, Kansas
Have a question for Policeman Dan? Email your question(s) to policemandan@cableone.net or look for Ask Policemandan on Facebook and click the like button. Mail to: Box 147, Heyburn, Idaho, 83336.
Dan Bristol is the City of Heyburn chief of police.
