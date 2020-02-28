Armstrong: Anybody But Bernie Syndrome: Why a Brokered Democratic Convention Is the Mainstream Party's Only Hope

My money is on Pete Buttigieg. He has staying power. His base is equally devoted to him, yet admittedly much smaller than Sanders’. But it can grow. In my opinion, Sanders’ has tapped into all the political Democratic outcasts that he can. I’m not convinced there are too many more supporters who would easily slide into his camp, especially if a compromise candidate such as Buttigieg is put forth.

Practically speaking, if Klobuchar were to exit the race, that would help Buttigieg immensely, and both know that. The same cannot be said of Warren and where her faithful would migrate. I feel they would split equally between Sanders and Buttigieg, which, for reasons stated above, ultimately favors Buttigeg. Buttigieg can appeal across many sects of the Democratic Party. As a man married to another man, he is progressive in his lifestyle and in his policies. Yet he remains grounded in the reality that programs have price tags, and there are some still in Democratic voting blocs who care about deficits and debt. Buttigieg can appeal to them. The boost in delegates would in turn boost fundraising among liberals on both Wall Street and Main Street. If they could see a path forward for a more moderate candidate (beyond today’s crowded field and the power of Sanders’ supporters), they could train their energy and dollars to Mayor Pete, perhaps the Democrats’ best bet.