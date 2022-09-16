 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story
ANOTHER VIEW | ST. LOUIS POST-DISPATCH

Another View: Republicans might be rubbing their hands, but no one wins with a big rail strike

  • 0
Rail strike deal averts travel nightmares for train commuters

US commuter railroads and passengers are breathing a sigh of relief as freight rail companies and the unions that represent their workers averted a potential freight strike that would have crippled their services.

 Scott Olson/Getty Images

Just as bad inflation news sent stock markets plunging on Tuesday, another crisis looms with the threat of a nationwide railway strike that could send new shock waves through the financial system. A shutdown would dramatically affect not just 30% to 40% of the cargo moving across the country but also would bring commuter-rail service grinding to a halt. Amtrak already has begun service suspensions in case the strike starts on Friday.

This is the last hiccup President Joe Biden needs as the nation slowly makes headway toward an economic recovery. But if Republicans are rubbing their hands with schadenfreude glee at the opportunity to blame all the repercussions on the Democrats, they might want to be careful how they phrase it. By supporting a strike by train engineers and conductors, Republicans risk being seen as cheering the economic calamity that certainly would punish all Americans with more supply-chain interruptions.

People are also reading…

Meanwhile, Biden and the Democrats risk appearing to side with big business over unions if Congress or the White House take steps to block the strike. Alienating unions could lead to disaster ahead of a tight midterm election.

Politics aside, the economic misfortune that could rain down on Americans if this strike happens would not discriminate between Democrats and Republicans. All would suffer equally. It wasn’t so long ago that a nationwide supply-chain breakdown clogged major ports and left store shelves empty of key consumer goods. That breakdown wasn’t the fault of Biden or his predecessor but rather stemmed from this nation and the rest of the world emerging from pandemic shutdowns, and worker-starved supply lines were unable to keep up with demand.

Add to that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which led to sanctions that severely disrupted global supplies of crude oil. Gasoline pump prices skyrocketed, boosting the inflationary spiral caused by supply-chain disruptions and a surge in consumer demand. Republicans are doing their best to draw voters’ attention to these issues and pin the blame on Biden and the Democrats, just as they tried to blame then-President Barack Obama in 2009 for the economic meltdown he inherited from George W. Bush’s administration.

At least during the previous supply-chain disruptions, the trains kept running. If they stop, even briefly, the nation’s trucking fleet could not come close to filling the gap. Rail cars carrying oil, chemicals, coal and grain would stop on their tracks. Another, worse inflationary cycle would follow. Aside from Republicans desperate to distract the nation from ex-President Donald Trump’s growing legal woes, who needs more economic headaches?

Biden should consider invoking emergency powers if necessary to avert a crisis. But no matter how much goading occurs from the GOP to portray this as an election issue, this is about preventing more economic disaster from piling onto the existing problems that, red or blue, are certain to make all Americans suffer.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Debra Saunders: The Loser Party

Debra Saunders: The Loser Party

Opinion: On Wednesday, David Leonhardt reported on a poll that showed Democrats who believed COVID presented a "great risk to their health" had shrunk. Leonhardt credited "changing reality" for the left's more realistic view of personal risk. I'd argue that politics, not science, is the driver.

Jim Hightower: Confused by workers quitting?

Jim Hightower: Confused by workers quitting?

America's corporate chieftains have been moaning about the recent phenomenon of workers just up and quitting their jobs. And now comes "quiet quitting": workers who don't leave their jobs, but only do what they were hired to do, quietly rejecting the endless extra tasks that bosses try to pile on. What's at work in the heads of all these workers? 

Stapilus: Actual purposes

Stapilus: Actual purposes

Opinion: On July 20 of last year, Idaho Governor Brad Little reported on the state revenue that had gushed in over the last year, and it was a lot more than had been expected.

Crapo: Home are a foundation for Idaho families

Crapo: Home are a foundation for Idaho families

Housing affordability is a critical issue in Idaho and all across the country. With higher interest rates set by the Fed, higher mortgage rates follow, making it all the more challenging for Idahoans to buy homes.

Jim Jones: Alaska has shown how to achieve sensible election reform

Jim Jones: Alaska has shown how to achieve sensible election reform

Opinion: The Gem State had an open primary system prior to 2012. When the primary election rolled around, voters would just request a ballot for the party of their choice and then vote among the candidates. It worked well, but not to the satisfaction of radical right-wing Republicans who wanted to tip the balance in favor of ultra-conservative candidates.

Finding My Way: The masks we wear

Finding My Way: The masks we wear

All my life I have been split in two. One side of me sees all the things I am truly lousy at. The other side of me sees all the things that I’m actually pretty good at. The problem is that the many things in which I have no talent or aptitude cause me to frequently feel like a flop.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News