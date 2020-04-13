A Minute with the Mayor

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

“How great it is when we come to know that times of disappointment can be followed by joy.” Such wise words from Mr. Fred Rogers and so fitting for the situation in which we currently find ourselves. So many of us have had to cancel planned celebrations and remembrances. After celebrating this Easter Sunday I want to encourage you to find joy and peace in knowing that you are stronger than you know and together we will get through this.

The City of Twin Falls is working hard to continue to offer all of the services you are accustomed to receiving from our talented staff. Accessing some services may look a little different at this time. Please utilize our website, www.tfid.org, to help you navigate the changes. With the exceptions of our city pool, the library and some recreational opportunities, our city continues to deliver all services and operations as normal. I know there are many unsung heroes in our community and I believe our employees are definitely on that list.

Thank you to all of you for doing the right things! Thank you for staying home and social distancing. Thank you for washing your hands frequently. Thank you for having patience with others as we are all learning together. Thank you for taking care of your neighbors and checking on the home-bound. Thank you for sharing your time and resources with those in need. Twin Falls is an incredible community and we are shining brightly. Keep up the good work.

Suzanne Hawkins is the mayor of Twin Falls.