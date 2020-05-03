A Minute with the Mayor: Twin Falls is ready to rebound

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

May has finally arrived and the feeling and smells of Spring are in the air. We know that Twin Falls is ready to “rebound” and lead the way to new economic heights in Idaho. I still believe we — as a community — will be stronger and better as we learn to work together.

The City of Twin Falls is working hard for you. We may have had to change how we do business, but we are remaining focused on meeting the needs of our citizens. Twin Falls city employees are continuing to make great strides in the capital improvements we have budgeted for our 2020 fiscal year.

You will see new sidewalks near Rock Creek Elementary and South Hills Middle schools. Helping our children get to and from school safely has always been a high priority. The bid opening was held on Friday, May 1st. After they are reviewed for accuracy the low bid will be presented to the Council for acceptance.

Funded by Federal Aviation Grants, there are new taxi lanes being constructed at Magic Valley Regional Airport to help with future hanger development. This is phase two of the plan and is currently out for bid.