A Minute with the Mayor: Twin Falls is ready to rebound

May has finally arrived and the feeling and smells of Spring are in the air. We know that Twin Falls is ready to “rebound” and lead the way to new economic heights in Idaho. I still believe we — as a community — will be stronger and better as we learn to work together.
The City of Twin Falls is working hard for you. We may have had to change how we do business, but we are remaining focused on meeting the needs of our citizens. Twin Falls city employees are continuing to make great strides in the capital improvements we have budgeted for our 2020 fiscal year.
You will see new sidewalks near Rock Creek Elementary and South Hills Middle schools. Helping our children get to and from school safely has always been a high priority. The bid opening was held on Friday, May 1st. After they are reviewed for accuracy the low bid will be presented to the Council for acceptance.
Funded by Federal Aviation Grants, there are new taxi lanes being constructed at Magic Valley Regional Airport to help with future hanger development. This is phase two of the plan and is currently out for bid.
The reconstruction of Locust Street from North College to Falls Ave. has started and should be completed in late August. Phase one is the sidewalk project. Traffic will be allowed during this phase of constructing sidewalks and curb ramps and also repairing concrete. Early in July Phase two will bring a road closure while the roadway is reconstructed.
Water related projects include irrigation station work and water line replacement.
The failing irrigation water station at Sunway Water Complex was replaced in April. The new Perrine Irrigation Station is expected to be operational in May. This station will convert roughly 70 acres of residences from potable water irrigation to non-potable ditch water. It is anticipated to provide pressurized irrigation water to more that 320 acres of land close to the Grandview Falls Ave. West intersection.
Parks and Recreation are working to replace the restrooms at Cascade Park. The old facility has been removed. Staff is working on site improvements for the new precast concrete building should be ready to be installed in 12 weeks.
This year our street maintenance program is concentrating work in zone 8. There is a map on the city’s website, www.tfid.org that identifies boundaries for our zone maintenance program. Street maintenance includes friction seal as well as fog and chip seal. In addition, there will be overlay and mill and inlay work where needed. Watch for ADA sidewalk projects in our downtown area as we continue to make progress in our transportation system.
As we start to see signs of Spring and we steadily work towards getting all of our businesses re-opened know that your city team is working hard for you. Together we are Twin Falls strong – shining brightly.
Suzanne Hawkins is the mayor of Twin Falls.
