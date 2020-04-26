A Minute with the Mayor: Small Business is Our Backbone

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Small business is the backbone of our American economic system. Here in Twin Falls, we know this to be true. Not only do our small businesses employ their neighbors, but they are also the first to donate to many local charities. As a small business owner for 26 years, nothing in our critical infrastructure is closer to my heart.

This past month has taken a toll on many of our local businesses. Owners have spent tireless hours working to create new ways of doing business and finding ways to meet the needs of their clients while meeting all of the new requirements for health and safety. They say “necessity is the mother of invention,” and we are witnessing that today.

The City of Twin Falls and our Economic Development team are committed to helping our local business remain open or reopen safely within the guidelines of Governor Little’s order. Only hours after the Amended Order was issued, our Economic Development Department has partnered with the Chamber of Commerce and Southern Idaho Tourism to develop a checklist and create a process that will help our local merchants develop the required social distancing plans our governor has requested.

We continue to look for ways we can partner and help members of our community. If you are in need, please let us know how we might assist you. Stay safe. Together we will get through this.

Suzanne Hawkins is the mayor of Twin Falls.