A Minute with the Mayor: Honoring our police

This past week the Twin Falls County Commissioners joined with the Twin Falls City Council to proclaim the week of May 10th as Police Week and Wednesday, May 13, 2020, as Peace Officers Memorial Day. It was President John F. Kennedy who established National Police Week in 1962. Typically, there would be public ceremonies to honor our Idaho Police Heroes who have paid the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty. These men willingly laid down their lives to protect us.

In Twin Falls we have 77 sworn officers and 20 civilians working hard in our department. In 2019 we received 54,427 calls for service. In addition to responding to calls, our officers serve as community service ambassadors. We have officers reaching out to and building relationships with many sectors of our community. Holding events such as Coffee with a Cop, Citizen’s Academy, Cops and Kids, Salvation Army Kettle Challenge and Victim/Witness services are all examples of the ingenuity within our department as they strive to meet citizen’s were they live.

We have partnered with the Twin Falls School District to help provide local schools with resource officers. We also oversee The Every 15 Minutes program with our high schools. We participate in Senior Project Internships, College of Southern Idaho internships and Magic Valley Leadership Programs.