A Minute with the Mayor: City working on transition

Yesterday was the day we set aside to honor our mothers. I am sure that like you, I feel blessed to have the best mom ever. When I take time to think about my mom, I realize all the selfless things she has done for me and our family. So, to my mom, Brenda Akins, and all the moms reading this, thank you for all the sacrifices you make each day.

As we enter into the second week of phase one of Rebound Idaho, The City of Twin Falls is actively working on our schedule for returning to our new normal operations. We are encouraging employees to return to their respective places of work. Remote access will still be allowed until May 17. The general public now has access on an “by appointment” only basis to city employees.

Starting May 18, remote access for employees will be discontinued. City facilities will be in a soft closure mode. The public will still need to call for appointments. Advisory commissions will begin to hold meetings again. Social distancing guidelines will be strictly enforced for all meetings. Electronic mediums are highly encouraged for participants. Dierkes Lake Park is open however the swimming area will remain closed.