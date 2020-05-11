A Minute with the Mayor: City working on transition

Yesterday was the day we set aside to honor our mothers. I am sure that like you, I feel blessed to have the best mom ever. When I take time to think about my mom, I realize all the selfless things she has done for me and our family. So, to my mom, Brenda Akins, and all the moms reading this, thank you for all the sacrifices you make each day.
As we enter into the second week of phase one of Rebound Idaho, The City of Twin Falls is actively working on our schedule for returning to our new normal operations. We are encouraging employees to return to their respective places of work. Remote access will still be allowed until May 17. The general public now has access on an “by appointment” only basis to city employees.
Starting May 18, remote access for employees will be discontinued. City facilities will be in a soft closure mode. The public will still need to call for appointments. Advisory commissions will begin to hold meetings again. Social distancing guidelines will be strictly enforced for all meetings. Electronic mediums are highly encouraged for participants. Dierkes Lake Park is open however the swimming area will remain closed.
We anticipate stage 3 to begin the first of June. The public should expect to have “normal” access to City Hall again. There will be social distancing guidelines in place at all public buildings. Throughout this pandemic the City has kept all parks and trails open to the public. In June park shelters will be available to be reserved for groups up to 50 people. Small group activities will be allowed on sports fields.
The end of June should bring us to stage 4. City Council, Planning and Zoning, and URA meetings will be open to the general public following social distancing guidelines. Advisory commissions will also be open to the public. Dierkes Lake swimming area will be open. It is also our goal to have the splash pads reopened within social distancing guidelines.
We are still working with the state for guidelines on opening the City Pool as soon as possible. General recreational programs will be resuming.
We know how much everyone wants to return to normal summer activities and we are striving to provide those opportunities as quickly as possible. Thank you for your patience. Thank you for choosing to do the right things. Thank you for taking care of each other. Together we are Twin Falls Strong – Shining brightly.
Suzanne Hawkins is the mayor of Twin Falls.
