The summer meetings of the Idaho GOP Central Committee are quickly approaching, set for Friday and Saturday. Challis is the chosen location, only after Pocatello was offered and unfortunately unable to serve as host.

Business at these meetings will consist of sub-committee members representing all regions of Idaho discussing and debating a variety of submitted resolutions and rules for possible adoption by the general membership of the state central committee. Once adopted, the state executive committee, chaired by Dorothy Moon, can then use these rules to govern the political direction of all party members and candidates for public office on the Republican ticket.

One question in my mind is of the necessity of legislative action on some of these rules to make them enforceable and of any efficacy to Idaho as a whole? Somebody smarter than me will have to answer that one.

My experience at both the state convention in Twin Falls in July 2022 and again at the winter meetings in Boise in January included listening to debate and approaching the microphone myself to testify for or against versions of these same rules. Many were simply passed or forwarded to the upcoming summer meetings for a final vote.

I found myself voting in the minority of many of these rules by casting a “NO” vote. My reasons having a foundation of distaste for what appeared to me to be an attempt at consolidation of power to the party leadership and greatly reducing the democratic process of the voting public at the ballot box.

A rule on cross-over voting is just one example of this attempted blockade of voting rights granted to us by the U.S. Constitution. A hypothetical situation could arise (resulting in an accusation of voter suppression) wherein an affiliated voter of the Democratic Party switched registration in good conscience and intentions only to be excluded from voting in the May 2024 primaries due to the 12-month waiting period contained in Rule 2022-04. My dog did not win that fight last January, but there are other rules and resolutions on the Challis agenda that are on my radar now.

My examination of the rules under consideration gives me the impression of having fewer voices, fewer seats at the table of self-government. The Idaho GOP needs to build a longer, sturdy table ... not a taller fence.

For example:

Rule 2023-7:

eliminating the Young Republicans State Chairman’s, Idaho Republican Women’s Federation, and College Young Republicans vote from the state executive committee.

Rule 2023-8:

Party Platform Enforcement. This will shift power to censure or discipline Republican elected officials to the respective central committees of the state, legislative districts and counties rather than leaving it in the ballot box of re-election, where I feel it belongs.

Yes, we can still choose to return those censured elected officials to office or not but think about the effect of intimidation that will exist on those officials by having party leadership holding that over there heads in addition to facing re-election? Is this a good thing or not? What is the underlying motive of the state executive committee in wanting such power? I hope it is for the pure reason of accountability rather than the lust for power. If it is purely for submission of the voters, then someone needs to block their transmission.

This time around, my voice and votes will be cast not in person but by proxy, carried to Challis by responsible delegates who are fellow members of the Franklin County Central Committee. As important as Idaho and the democratic process is to me, on this particular occasion, my son is more important. Spending one last day or two with him in preparation of his move cross-country to Boston is something I will always vote: “YES.”

Best of luck to my fellow Republicans in their efforts to make Idaho and the Republican Party strong enough to survive. After this weekend, we will evaluate again whether or not I can say ... JOB WELL DONE.