It’s a new day in America, and the rapid shift of our culture and society is deeply concerning.

This past week, we witnessed a surprising turn of events at the box office. A classic summer blockbuster had its opening weekend overtaken by a film exposing child sex abuse and trafficking. "Sound of Freedom," a movie shedding light on the horrific child sex trafficking trade, triumphed over the latest installment of the iconic Indiana Jones franchise. This unexpected outcome reveals a growing awareness among Americans about the pressing issue of child exploitation and the sexualization of children, a problem that requires urgent attention and concerted efforts to eradicate.

A few months ago Tucker Carlson, a prominent conservative voice, was abruptly fired by Fox News, a network that was once seen as a beacon of conservative values. His dismissal signifies a worrying trend of once-conservative media outlets succumbing to the pressures of a left-leaning narrative.

In order to continue expressing his views and exercising his free speech, Carlson has moved to Twitter, a social media platform owned by, of all people, Elon Musk, a guy who builds spaceships and electric cars but who understands the risk of censorship and considers himself a "free speech absolutist.” Carlson went from being fired by Fox to being the bullhorn of the frustrated conservative right.

Equally troubling is our current U.S President, Joe Biden, utilizing his Department of Justice as a weapon to prosecute his key political opponent, Donald J. Trump. By allowing his DOJ to pursue endless indictments against his rival, the sitting president has displayed a concerning abuse of power, much like what happens in a banana republic. Such actions undermine the principles that have long been the foundation of our nation, eroding the trust and confidence we place in our government.

The political landscape is now characterized by rapid shifts in allegiance and stance. Overnight, candidates are abandoning positions that were historically aligned with their party's values, aligning themselves with issues previously championed by their opponents. This highlights the volatile nature of politics today, where principles and values are cast aside for personal gain or political expediency.

Gone are the days when Democrats could claim to be the party of individual freedom, anti-establishment, and open-mindedness. The left now embraces censorship, cancellation, an overreaching government, and governing by force. The right is the new bastion of rebellion against the bureaucracy, challenging the heavy hand of big government and advocating for freedom and liberty.

The cultural landscape is in upheaval. The legacy media is shriveling. The political landscape is in chaos. These are unprecedented times.

Thankfully we live here in Idaho, and our conservative values have kept it more sane than the rest of the country.

But that is not enough. We must remain vigilant and proactive in defending our principles and preserving the conservative foundation that has served us well. It is crucial that we stand strong.

In order to safeguard our state, we must embrace the preservation of traditional morals and the conservative Republican values of limited government, freedom of speech, our 2nd Amendment rights and individual liberty. Idahoans cannot afford to be complacent and uninvolved anymore. We need to actively participate in the political process, defend our God-given rights, and ensure that our voices are heard amidst the clamor of a shifting political and media landscape.

Only by standing firmly on our principles can we navigate these tumultuous times and preserve the values we hold dear.