Last week, United Parcel Service and its 340,000 union workers reached a preliminary deal (which may be final by the time you read this) that averted a nationwide strike.

Because of this, not only will hundreds of thousands of part-time and full-time working Americans get higher wages, but that new immersion blender you just ordered will arrive as scheduled. The CEO of UPS called the deal a “win-win” agreement.

The head of the National Retail Federation applauded the deal, noting, “Retailers rely on stability within their supply chains, and this agreement will bring long-term stability[.]”

While this may seem like good news for the Labor movement, it’s merely a bright spot in an otherwise bleak landscape for unions in America — and Idaho. Our union workforce numbers about 39,000 — a little under 5% of the total people employed in Idaho. That’s well below the national average where only around 10-percent of workers are union members.

As a value investor, these numbers blow my mind, because studies show that union workmanship and productivity is, on the whole, top-notch. I would rather invest in something that’s going to last for a long time. Sure, it may be more expensive on the front end, but quality pays dividends over time. You don’t always get that by selling out to the lowest-bidder.

Believe me. I have spent the last decade repairing work on my 100-year-old home done by cut-rate contractors and the DIY owners who came before me.

If you value quality, then you should value unions.

You may have learned in school about how Henry Ford intentionally paid his workers better hourly wages than other factory owners because he thought his workers would use that extra money to buy his cars. In the end, the extra expenditure would, theoretically, wind up right back in his pockets. While that may have been partly true, the real reason he did it exemplifies the long-term thinking that made Ford a billionaire.

When you pay workers a good wage, they tend to stay in the job. Paying them cut-rate wages only satisfies them long enough until they can find a better gig. Ford understood what others didn’t in his time: turnover of workers is really expensive in terms of actual money and lost production — not just from the new workers who don’t know what they’re doing, but from managers who have to train them.

Depending on what source you look at, the turnover of a single minimum-wage employee can cost a business thousands of dollars and dozens of hours in training a year. The cost of losing a highly-skilled worker is exponentially higher — perhaps tens of thousands of dollars annually in actual dollars, training costs and lost production.

In other words, keeping workers happy and loyal is not only good for the soul. It’s better for business. If you’ve ever had to train a new a new employee, you know what I’m talking about.

That’s probably why union workers like being in unions. They can negotiate for better wages and benefits as well as job protections that prevent them from being fired for no reason. Unions also have superior training and apprenticeship programs, which means their workers produce high quality workmanship that employers and customers can rely on. Well-paid workers who produce those kinds of results tend to stay on the job for years and years.

That could be why union workers are, statistically speaking, more productive, more likely to complete jobs on time, and less likely to sustain workplace injuries.

As an Idahoan, I don’t want my state to sell out to the lowest bidder. I would rather invest in quality and get the most bang for my buck. I’d also like to invest in a state that doesn’t turnover its residents as readily as our current leaders do in favor of out-of-state residents, many of whom — ironically — rely on collectively bargained for pensions to live very well in the Gem State.

The next time you go on an anti-union rant, just remember that local project built with your tax dollars that went to the lowest bidder, and then went to pot within a few years. As a tax-paying Idahoan, I’d rather construct a building once rather than multiple times over. Call me crazy, but paying for the quality that union workers provide is worth it.

Plus, you can bet your immersion blender arrives on time.

Jeremy J. Gugino is a Democratic communications volunteer. He is an announced candidate for Boise City Council in 2024.