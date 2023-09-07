Having met literally tens of thousands of Idaho voters all over the state, there aren’t many political questions I can’t handle. My initial answers may not always be satisfying (depending on who I’m talking to), but even then, I can often steer the conversation back around to a spot where we can find at least some common ground.

However, the one question I’ve largely failed to crack is, “Are you (or your candidate) a Democrat or Republican?” It’s a binary question that often gets a binary response: Either a smile or closing door.

If you are one of those people who claim to value civility in our politics, but base your vote solely on the answer to that question, I’ve got news for you.

You’re part of the problem.

An American Bar Association survey of 1,000 respondents conducted last March showed a whopping 85% of Americans believe civility is worse now than it was just 10 years ago. Twenty-nine percent of respondents blamed social media for the problem. Another 24% blamed the media generally. Thirty-eight-percent blamed public officials and community leaders.

Quote Failing to ask a candidate a single question about themselves, their values or their campaign and simply basing your vote on a ‘D’ or an ‘R’ is decidedly uncivil to me.

Noticeably absent from the results was anyone blaming themselves. Granted, I doubt the survey even offered that option, but it should have. “Are you part of the problem? Why or why not?” I’d love to see the responses to those questions.

The word “civility” can mean a lot of things. However, just because you don’t scream at a political candidate, or a volunteer, or your neighbor, that doesn’t automatically make you “civil” in my book. I don’t think the bar should be that low. Failing to ask a candidate a single question about themselves, their values or their campaign and simply basing your vote on a “D” or an “R” is decidedly uncivil to me.

I think this is definitely true in Idaho, where a majority of residents largely agree on major issues. The easiest example is Medicaid Expansion, a ballot initiative that received 61% of a statewide vote. Clearly there was bipartisan support across the state for that issue, so why not ask the candidate about their views on health care access in your city, county or state?

Polling on investing more money in Idaho’s public schools receives majority support every year. Public schools affect all our lives, regardless if you have kids or not. Strong public schools produce graduates who are less likely to commit crimes or do drugs, and more likely to move onto post-secondary education and get good-paying jobs. Why not ask the candidate or volunteer about their views on education? There is bound to be common ground, or at the very least a respectful debate.

How about increasing the minimum wage? The last time a minimum wage ballot initiative failed in this country was 1996. Seriously! They’ve passed overwhelmingly in blue states, red states, and purple states by an average margin of about 60-40. A 2015 poll showed 70% of Idahoans favored a minimum wage increase from $7.25/hour to $10/hour. Granted, that polling is dated, but you get the point. Why not ask the candidate about an issue that would directly affect your pocketbook or that of your children?

The other thing to keep in mind, as municipal elections approach this November, is that local issues rarely involve the “D” or the “R.” The races are nonpartisan anyway, so you don’t have a letter to vote for.

Dealing with growth issues and the attendant traffic and strain on our infrastructure is not a red or blue issue. We’re all concerned about runaway growth in our communities and we all hate traffic. We don’t hate potholes because we’re Democrat or Republican; we hate them because we don’t want to blow out our tires. Come wintertime, nobody cares what party the mayor belongs to, they just want the snow plows to run on time. These are all very important issues you should ask your candidates about. You might like what you hear.

That ABA poll referenced above also found that 90% of respondents think parents are most responsible for instilling civility in their kids. I couldn’t agree more. So, what kind of example are you setting when you don’t ask a candidate a single question about the issues that affect us all?

There is no “D” or “R” in civility, so don’t add letters where they’re not needed. Set an example that every Idahoan can follow.