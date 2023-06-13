We made history for the second time when former President Donald Trump was arraigned on Tuesday in federal court in Miami on 37 counts related to him (allegedly) taking, hiding and then lying about his possession of classified documents.

It’s the first time in history a former president has been charged with federal crimes. This follows his arrest and arraignment earlier this year in New York City, where he faces multiple counts related to falsifying business records and violating campaign finance laws.

I will repeat what I said after Trump’s first arrest: This is not a time for anger or rejoicing. It should be a time of somber reflection that we are at a point in our nation’s history where a former president is being credibly charged with crimes in two different states. More trouble could be on the way in Georgia and Washington, D.C.

It should also be a time where Americans take an objective look at the facts — of which there are plenty of in the classified documents case. If you have not read the 49-page indictment, I feel it's your duty as a citizen to do so. These were not some willy-nilly classified documents detailing evacuation procedures in Yellowstone National Park. These were top-secret files dealing with nuclear arsenals and war plans. Heavy stuff.

Furthermore, the criminal complaint is filed under oath, and the allegations “carefully considered” by the prosecuting attorney. In addition, this document is a so-called “speaking indictment” which means it goes into great detail about the facts that led to the charges. Whether you want to believe the allegations or not, the indictment is the product of a meticulous investigation that will, likely, find its way before a jury.

Until then, Donald Trump is considered innocent until proven otherwise (he pleaded “not guilty” to all charges on Tuesday) and he will be afforded all rights available to Americans under our judicial system. All of that is as it should be.

But enough of the sober talk. Whether you’ve read the indictment or not (I’m guessing you haven’t), many of you no doubt believe the fix has been in against Trump from the very beginning. If it is, this is one of the worst “fixes” in recent memory.

For starters, the special counsel bringing the charges filed the case in south Florida instead of Washington, D.C. If the “fix” were in, this case never would have left the Beltway where fully 90% of voters chose Joe Biden for president. The jury pool in South Florida will be much friendlier to Trump than D.C. That’s “mistake” No. 1.

Mistake No. 2 was filing the case in a judicial department where there was a one-in-four chance that Judge Aileen Cannon would preside over the case. And, in fact, that’s exactly what happened. You may remember her as the Trump appointee who, earlier in the classified documents case, made several rulings favorable to Trump, before being reversed and publicly humiliated by the conservative 11th Circuit Court of Appeals. If this case were “fixed,” she is the last judge (aside from maybe Clarence Thomas) the prosecution wants presiding over a trial.

Finally, if you’re someone who thinks the “fix” is in, then you also think it’s being orchestrated by President Joe Biden (assuming you think he’s actually the president), which means you also think he’s a doddering old fool. As such, the “fix” is being manipulated by a guy who may be walking into a door as you’re reading this. If that’s the case, the “fix” should be going down in flames like Biden down a staircase.

If somber reflection is not in your wheelhouse, at least consider that as far as government conspiracies go — assuming you believe that — this one is a dumpster fire. Were the “fix” really in, this case would be in Washington, D.C. in front of a friendly judge under the “orchestration” of Merrick Garland. None of that could be further from the reality.

Even someone who thinks the “fix” is in can see that.