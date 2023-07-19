The U.S. Supreme Court struck down President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness program this month, denying relief to tens of millions of Americans.

The 6-3 decision sends Biden and his administration back to the drawing board on an issue that will become all too real for student loan debtors this fall. Following a 3 1/2-year moratorium, interest on outstanding student loans will start accruing in September and payments will resume in October.

Last year, I wrote a column expressing support for the student loan forgiveness program, while also empathizing with blue-collar Americans who felt the measure was only benefitting a bunch of snot-nosed rich kids. While factually inaccurate, I understood the sentiment.

After reading that column, a Twin Falls City Council friend of mine asked me why I didn’t suggest changing the bankruptcy laws to allow more student loan debts to be discharged. I thought it went against the point I was trying to make, but upon reflection, let’s delve into that idea. At this point, changing the bankruptcy laws may be the most practical path toward student loan “forgiveness.”

First, let’s introduce some context as far as Idaho is concerned. The average student loan debt for Idaho’s 218,000 borrowers is somewhere around $33,000. That amounts to $7.2 billion in total student loan debt. While Idaho is below the national average, we also have one of the lowest income rates in the country.

Quote I don’t believe student loan debt should be treated like credit card debt or medical debt — which is routinely discharged in bankruptcy — but perhaps a lower standard than “utter hopelessness” is in order.

In other words, $33,000 of debt is a big deal to most Idahoans.

With no student loan forgiveness on the horizon, the best way to provide student loan relief may be to change bankruptcy laws to make it easier to discharge that debt.

I think this solves a few problems.

First, no one wants to file for bankruptcy unless they really have to. This means that people who can afford to pay back their loans will do so, while those being crushed by the debt will have a relief valve.

Second, changing the bankruptcy laws is something most Americans don’t care about. If done correctly, you can change the laws in a non-partisan way that doesn’t get anyone’s hackles up.

Finally, and I know this from experience as bankruptcy trustee in Idaho, there are plenty of Democrats and Republicans who file for bankruptcy every year. No party has a corner on that market.

Now, let’s look at the law. You may have been told you can’t get rid of student loan debt in bankruptcy. Legally, that’s not true. In practice, however, it’s really hard. Pursuant to 11 U.S.C. 528(a)(8), you can discharge student loan debt ONLY if the debt “would impose an undue hardship on the debtor and the debtor’s dependents[.]”

While many of us think we’ve experienced “undue hardship” financially, the bankruptcy courts interpret that phrase very rigidly. As Idaho Bankruptcy Judge Joseph Meier recently noted, the student loan debtor must “reach the level of utter hopelessness.” Furthermore, the court must find it “unconscionable” to require student loan debtors to take steps to earn more income or reduce expenses.

In legal terms, that’s a very high bar. While Idaho bankruptcy judges have granted partial relief for student loan debtors, that relief is very much the exception than the rule.

I don’t believe student loan debt should be treated like credit card debt or medical debt — which is routinely discharged in bankruptcy — but perhaps a lower standard than “utter hopelessness” is in order. Student loan debtors shouldn’t be required to be living in their cars before they can get relief. An intermediate threshold may be the best way to provide loan “forgiveness” to those who truly need it, while requiring others to pay back their loans who can afford it.

Believe me, I am not opposed to requiring student loan debtors to make good financial decisions so they can pay back their debts. However, the current system is a little draconian for my taste. The law shouldn’t require “utter hopelessness” before someone can get relief.

Having met thousands of bankruptcy debtors over the years, the solution I’m proposing is not ideal. No one wants to file for bankruptcy. It’s humiliating, embarrassing and sad for everyone. That being said, if we can’t fund free college or get loan forgiveness done legislatively, then changing the Bankruptcy laws may be the best path forward.

Especially since our Congress is utterly hopeless.