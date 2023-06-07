Amidst the chaos of thousands of Idahoans losing health care, Idaho’s bait-and-switch move on education funding and the fact that our ex-president could get indicted again, I figured it would be nice to celebrate America’s democracy ... through baseball.

A couple years ago, I crisscrossed the country and visited every Major League Baseball stadium. If you want to celebrate our democracy this summer — with a hot dog and beer — these are my recommendations.

Oracle Park, San Francisco: Yeah, I get it. You hate San Francisco. But, Oracle Park is the second-best baseball stadium in America. The outfield wall literally borders San Francisco Bay. The stadium itself is airy and adorned with classic Americana (including a huge Coke bottle). You can fly into SFO, take the BART (the city’s metro) into the city and either walk to the stadium or take a train. San Francisco has its issues, but if you like baseball, Oracle Field is worth the trip.

Coors Field, Denver: This may be more your speed. Coors Field is a top-10 ballpark located in Denver’s lower downtown. There are plenty of direct flights from Boise to Denver. From there, you can take the train to the city and walk to the stadium from your hotel. Sit back, crack open a Coors tall-boy and enjoy the home runs.

T-Mobile Park, Seattle: The Mariners’ stadium fell just outside my top 10, but it’s a beautiful park. You can catch a direct flight to Seattle, take the train to the ball park, and enjoy a very good food selection at the stadium. I actually made a day trip of this stadium. If you’re coming from Twin Falls or Pocatello, that’s probably not an option, but you can make this trip without breaking the bank.

PNC Park, Pittsburgh: After you’ve exhausted the Northwest destinations, you’ll have to travel. PNC Park in Pittsburgh is the No. 1 park in America. Situated across the Allegheny River from downtown, PNC Park seamlessly incorporates the Pittsburgh skyline and waterways with a ball park that has tons of open spaces to catch the game. Primanti Brothers is within walking distance of the stadium. Good atmosphere, good food and great people.

The classics: There are three (maybe four) “classic” ballparks left in America — Wrigley Field in Chicago, Fenway Park in Boston and Yankee Stadium in New York. The Yankees' new park is “classic” in name only since it’s less than 15 years old. Of the three, Wrigley is your best bet. You have lots of flight options into Chicago and you can get around the city without renting a car. The neighborhood around Wrigley has been developed more than I’d like, but the stadium is an absolute gem.

Fenway was the most disappointing stop on my journey because the stadium is simply old and green. I’m sorry if that’s reductive, but that’s my take. The acoustics are terrible and the fans weren’t as obnoxious as I’d hoped. But, it’s Fenway.

The latest rendition of Yankee Stadium is a major downer. The sight-lines are terrible, and it’s not as impressive as you’d like it to be. It does, however, have the best team museum in MLB. It’s worth the trip just to say you’ve been there, but lower your expectations.

Baseball Hall of Fame, Cooperstown, New York: This is last on the list because getting there from Idaho is hell. The nearest airports are in Albany and Syracuse, which means you’ll have to change planes at least twice. Once there, you’ll have to rent a car and drive nearly two hours. Cooperstown is a charming little city that hosts not only the Baseball Hall of Fame, but also the Farmers Museum. The people there will speak admirably about the Adirondak and Catskill mountains. They have no idea what mountains are compared to what Idahoans know, but go ahead and humor them.

You may be familiar with the quote: “A baseball box score, after all, is a democratic thing. It doesn’t say how big you are, or what religion you follow. It does not know how you voted, or the color of your skin, it simply states what kind of ballplayer you were on any particular day.”

Celebrate America’s democracy by celebrating America’s pastime. It will do your soul, and our country, good.