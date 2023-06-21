Political propaganda is officially part of the curriculum in Idaho’s public schools.

Last week, Idaho Gov. Brad Little and State Superintendent Debbie Critchfield announced a new history resource will be available for Idaho students in grades 8-12 to “supplement” the current American history curriculum. Entitled “The Story of America,” the material is the brainchild of former U.S. Secretary of Education, and long-time right-wing political operative, William Bennett.

Just keep that in mind when you hear Critchfield tell you the curriculum was created by “leading experts in the field of American history.” Color me skeptical, given that a 2021 Fox News sub-headline read “'The Story of America utilizes material based on Bennett’s best-selling history series, 'America: The Last Best Hope.'”

Bennett may have been education secretary but I’ve never heard him mentioned next to the likes of David McCullough or Ron Chernow (two of the most renowned American history scholars in the country).

As to “America: The Last Best Hope,” Publisher’s Weekly opined in a review that, “This is history put to use as inspiration rather than serving to enlighten or explain[.]”

A very polite way of saying “propaganda.”

The billionaire founder of the Today Foundation — which is financing “The Story of America” — was quoted by the Washington Times describing the curriculum as “A truthful understanding of our nation’s history, devoid of political activism[.]” That’s rich considering the guy who created it was on the phone with Donald Trump just hours before the Jan. 6 insurrection.

JUST: Democracy depends on freedom to read IDAHO DEMOCRATIC PARTY: Parenting isn’t easy. This job can’t be passed to librarians or anyone else.

Idaho parents, I know you’re busy, but unfortunately, it’s time to step up and take an interest in what is being taught in your schools. Lord knows, our state government isn’t.

The attacks on our children’s education and development seem to be coming non-stop. You have North Idaho College, which may lose accreditation next month because its board of trustees was taken over by nut jobs. There was an organized effort to shut down the entire public library system in Idaho’s second largest city. You regularly have people showing up to school board meetings with guns in certain parts of the state. And, legislation was proposed last session to, essentially, criminalize librarians.

Now this.

Quote I don’t care where you fall on the political spectrum. Propaganda has no place in our schools.

I don’t know about you, but I don’t want propaganda of any kind in my kid’s history classroom — left, right or otherwise. I would no more want a history book authored by an organization headed by Jimmy Carter than a guy who once suggested it was “morally plausible” to behead drug dealers (William Bennett on Larry King’s show).

Keep that out of our schools.

I fancy myself an American history buff. I have dozens of books on subjects ranging from biographies of George Washington, Jesse James and Joe DiMaggio, to the history of the American mafia, the Teapot Dome Scandal and the Financial Crisis of 2008. I love learning about our country’s history and the people who shaped it. What I don’t love is the author’s commentary on a particular person or event. Just give me the facts and let me come to my own conclusions.

Furthermore, give me the leeway to have contrary thoughts about the same subject. For instance, I can conclude George Washington was a moron for attacking the British in New York only to be bailed out by a fog bank, while also labeling him a genius for seizing the moment and trapping Cornwallis in Yorktown. I can empathize with civil rights leaders who complained President Kennedy was not doing enough to further their cause, while also realizing President Johnson was probably right when he determined he could not get the Voting Rights Act of 1965 passed until he got “re-elected” in 1964. I can also tell you my favorite president is Theodore Roosevelt, even though he had a mixed record on race relations.

I can make up my own mind on those subjects and more. Our children should be afforded the same respect. God knows, Idaho’s parents have earned that right.

I don’t care where you fall on the political spectrum. Propaganda has no place in our schools. Parenting is hard enough under normal circumstances, but these aren’t normal times. Exceptional circumstances can require exceptional effort when it comes to parenting.

Guess what? We’re living in exceptional times. And your state government is not going to help you with your kids’ education.

Only Idaho parents can do that.