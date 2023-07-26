I met last weekend with a politician from southern Idaho who plans on seeking higher office. The main gist of the meeting was, “How do I knock on doors?”

This person is an Idaho Republican (a real Republican), so the question was a legitimate one. The thing about Idaho Right-Wingers is they know nothing about knocking on doors because, generally speaking, they don’t do it. Granted, in most Idaho districts, simply having the (R) next to their name is enough to get votes. So, actually making an effort to get elected isn’t necessary.

However, even in contested districts, they simply don’t make the effort to meet the very people they hope to lead.

As someone who has talked face-to-face with about 30,000 Idahoans all over the state, this concept is foreign to me. I can’t imagine running for office or advocating for a cause where I don’t talk to voters one-on-one.

I guess it’s a Right-Wing thing and I wouldn’t understand.

Anyway, I told this politician the key to securing votes at the door is to relate to the voter on a personal level. You can be bulletproof on the issues of your district, but if the people can’t relate to you, they’re not going to vote for you.

I told the story of a candidate I knocked doors for in Boise last year. It was Election Day 2022 and I was out early reminding people to get out and vote. I came to a Right-Wing door and gave my spiel about the candidate before moving onto the next door. As I was walking back to my car, the guy I had just talked to came running out yelling at me.

“Oh, great,” I thought. “I’m going to have to get down with this guy at 10 a.m. on a Tuesday in the middle of the street.”

As it turns out, he wanted me to tell my candidate he was voting “Republican” all the way up and down the ticket, except for my candidate. He made me promise I would tell her that. I did, and then moved on.

That interaction taught me the importance of connecting with voters on a personal level — especially if you’re an Idaho Democrat. The candidate I spoke with last weekend is similar in that they are a real Republican in a Right-Wing district. Either way, the path toward eradicating radicalism in Idaho starts at the doors. Meeting Idahoans face-to-face and listening to their concerns is the first step.

The concept of “likability” comes up in every election cycle. This candidate is someone you’d want to have a beer with, but this person isn’t, etc. In the end, people vote for the people they trust. You can’t really trust someone unless you’ve met them. Your candidate can have the perfect answer when it comes to the important issues of the district (in southern Idaho, that usually means water and agriculture), but if you can’t relate to the candidate on a personal level, you’re probably not going to vote for them.

At least, that’s how it should be.

Your elected officials have an obligation to speak with as many of their constituents as possible. I don’t care what your party affiliation is, if your public servants haven’t even made the effort to speak with you face-to-face, then why are you voting for them?

I don’t know about you, but I don’t vote for someone just because they have a (D) in front of their name. I expect a better effort. I demand this, because I’ve literally knocked on more doors throughout Idaho than most people who hold elected office.

Why should you not expect the same effort from the people who serve you on the city, county, and state level?

One of the reasons I enjoy knocking doors during election season is that it coincides with the college and professional football seasons. I love talking football with people — especially if I can talk about my beloved Buffalo Bills. That’s just me.

I’ve volunteered for numerous candidates who are not “likable” in a traditional sense. That’s why I encourage candidates to meet as many Idahoans as they can and just be themselves. Whether you’re “likable” or not is in the eye of the beholder. You have no control over that. What matters is talking with Idahoans face-to-face and gaining their respect.

That’s the ultimate measure of “likability.”