Idaho Attorney General Raul Labrador continued a storied tradition among Idaho AGs by wasting taxpayer dollars on moronic lawsuits.

The latest salvo into stupidity involved the naming of Reclaim Idaho/Idahoans for Open Primaries’ latest ballot initiative which involves open primaries and ranked choice voting. Last week, Idaho’s Supreme Court unanimously decided to throw out the titles Labrador put on the measure, and awarded attorney’s fees to Reclaim Idaho’s and Idahoans for Open Primaries’ counsel.

Within a day, Labrador’s office submitted new titles which initiative-backers called “a major improvement”

In other words, the AG already has these reasonable titles at the ready, but decided to waste your money anyway with titles that were biased and misleading.

Thank God for good government.

A little background. Bringing citizen-based ballot initiatives has been a constitutional right of every Idahoan for over a century. Under the law, however, Idaho’s attorney general gets to title the initiative. Obviously, this can be a fraught system if the attorney general does not like the initiative being proposed.

I was talking with a Reclaim Idaho official at an event earlier this year and joked Labrador would try to entitle their latest effort the “Idaho Voter Fraud” initiative. We had a good laugh, but it turns out I wasn’t that far off. Labrador’s proposed title read, “MEASURE TO (1) REPLACE VOTER SELECTION OF PARTY NOMINEES WITH NONPARTY BLANKET PRIMARY; (2) REQUIRE RANKED-CHOICE VOTING FOR GENERAL ELECTIONS.”

Under state law, anyone who takes issue with a ballot initiative title can sue. Given that Labrador openly opposes the initiative and went out of his way to give it a misleading and malignant title, litigation was inevitable — and he knew that.

Predictably, Idaho’s Supreme Court ruled against Labrador, finding the title “do[es] not substantially comply” with Idaho law.

In other words, Labrador tried to prejudice the voter pool with misleading language on a ballot initiative that actually enhances Idahoan’s right to vote in primary and general elections. The Court came to its decision in a mere three days.

Former Republican State Speaker of the House Bruce Newcomb of Burley called the decision a “major victory” for voters and said the initiative will give “all voters — regardless of party affiliation — the right to vote in primary elections.”

So, what is at stake with the Open Primaries initiative? It would replace Idaho’s closed party primary elections with a single open primary that all candidates could run in and all voters could vote in, regardless of party affiliation. The top four vote-getters advance to the general election.

Easy enough.

The second part, which deals with ranked choice voting in the general election, is a little more complicated. Voters would cast votes for their favorite candidate. However, they would have the OPTION of ranking the remaining candidates. If none of the candidates get a majority of the votes, the person with the fewest votes gets tossed and their votes go to the candidate who voters ranked second. That process continues until one candidate has a majority of the votes.

If the second part is confusing, I get it. But, there’s an easy fix to that. Just vote for who you want, and don’t participate in ranked choice voting. It would be optional, not required, to rank who you like best.

Voting on how Idahoans should get to vote seems like the most American thing I can think of. I’ve never understood why Radical Right Wingers like Raul Labrador are so afraid of Idaho voters. That’s the beauty of our constitutionally-protected right to bring ballot initiatives. Any Idahoan with the work ethic and moxie can present an idea to the entire state and let the voters decide.

That’s how we got health care access for nearly 150,000 Idahoans.

That’s how we forced Gov. Brad Little to finally make investments in our public schools.

And that could be how we change the way every Idahoan gets to vote for our elected leaders. On the flip side, if you think those ideas are bad, you have the right to campaign against them.

God Bless America!

In the end, Idahoans get to decide which ideas are good or bad and vote accordingly.

And that process doesn’t cost Idaho taxpayers a dime — unlike your wasteful attorney general.