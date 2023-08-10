When it comes to electoral missteps, Idaho Democrats don’t have a corner on the market.

Due to a drafting oversight, the Right Wing Party managed to eliminate the 2024 presidential primary last legislative session and now are stuck with a caucus next March. If you’re angry about this, feel free to thank Pocatello state Rep. Dustin Manwaring for his part in it.

Idaho’s GOP hasn’t had a caucus since 2012, and for good reason. Caucuses are time-consuming and chaotic. Case in point: The 2016 Idaho Democratic caucuses. A Boise State Public Radio headline from 2020 read, “Idaho Democrats Prepare for First Primary After 2016 Caucus Mess.”

That event was plagued by long lines, a lack of food, and utter confusion. The Idaho Democratic Party quickly abandoned the format in favor of a primary.

Among the many reasons caucuses are disfavored outside of Iowa is because most voters aren’t familiar with the rules. Furthermore, voter turnout to caucuses is abysmal. According to Spokane’s Spokesman Review, 44,672 people showed up for the Republican caucus in 2012, compared to the 225,000 people who voted in the 2016 primary.

Primaries are easy. You show up at the polls, show your identification, vote, and leave.

Caucuses are WAY more complicated. If you want to participate, you’ll need to block out several hours in one day. In this case, that day is Monday, March 4. Plan ahead so you can call in sick to work that day. Lines are going to be an issue. The longest I’ve ever stood in line to vote was maybe 10 minutes. Depending on how things go off next year, you could be in line for more than an hour. Once you get through that, then the fun begins.

I’m not sure how the Idaho GOP will format its caucus, but generally speaking, you literally have to take sides for the candidate you support. In other words, if you support Candidate A, you stand on one side of the room. If you support Candidate B, you stand on the other side of the room. If there’s more than two candidates, you may have to stand in a corner.

Once that’s done, you actually get to talk with the opposition and try to convince them to come over to your side. If you tried to pull that in a primary, you might get arrested. But for caucuses, arguing with other people in the “polling place” is how it works. There may also be opportunities for people to give speeches, which may be met with cheers or boos depending on what side you’re on.

In the end, based on some equation I’m not familiar with, a winner is declared. If you’re a “voter fraud” conspiracy theorist, this will be most disconcerting. Back in 2012, the “winner” of the GOP Iowa caucuses was declared like three different times for Mitt Romney and/or Rick Santorum. To this day, I’m still not sure who won.

What makes Idaho’s caucus interesting is the fact that three different parties may be participating: The Radical Right Wing Party, the Republican Party and the Democratic Party.

Wait. What?

Yes. You have Radical Right-Wingers who jeopardize our jobs, our livelihoods, and our homes. You have real Republicans who subscribe to Idaho Democratic ideals of freedom, opportunity, and prosperity. Finally, you have Democrats who register as Republicans so they can participate in the GOP primaries – now caucuses.

If I were among the latter, I would circle March 4 on my calendar, because I wouldn’t miss that opportunity for the world. If you have the time and you’re a political junkie like me, participating in Idaho’s 2024 GOP primary would be fascinating. Imagine being able to go face-to-face with “fellow” Republicans and making your case for the GOP presidential nominee in Idaho.

Remember, caucuses allow you to debate, to argue and to interact with voters in a way most of us never get. If you have the time and the inclination, Idaho’s 2024 GOP caucuses don’t have to be a mess — they can be a real opportunity to see how the other half thinks.

Dustin Manwaring may have helped screw things up for the 2024 Idaho GOP presidential nominating process, but in a weird kind of way, his ineptitude may have granted us an opportunity.

Let’s get our caucus on Idaho! And, God Bless America.