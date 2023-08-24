Running for public office in Boise has gotten me to thinking about my parents. Both are retired teachers who, combined, logged more than a half-century of service to America’s public schools. Mom was an English teacher. Dad was a history teacher.

The English curriculum where my mom taught included numerous books which featured murder, torture, drunk driving and vehicular manslaughter (“Of Mice and Men,” “Lord of the Flies,” “The Great Gatsby,” and “The Most Dangerous Game,” among them). My dad taught generations of students about slavery, the Civil War, reconstruction and the civil rights movement.

Having taught in Rochester, New York, I’m sure he educated kids about the city’s two most prominent residents, Susan B. Anthony and Frederick Douglass. He also taught about the creation of the United Nations after World War II. More on that in a second.

I can still remember mom and dad talking about complaints they and fellow educators received from parents about how they did their jobs. That comes with the territory. Despite these complaints, parents never tried to run them out of town for “promoting” critical race theory, murder, misogyny or drunk driving. Had such a thing happened, I have no doubt state and local leaders would have stepped in to support them.

Thank God they’re not teaching in Idaho these days.

Idaho’s 2023 Teacher of the Year, Karen Lauritzen, just got chased out of Post Falls by Radical Right-Wingers. She has since taken a job teaching at a University in Illinois. Business Insider ran the story with a headline noting Lauritzen “fled” the state.

Quote Make Idaho’s public schools a priority when you vote and send a message that you will not tolerate violence, hatred and extremism in our cities and towns.

Lauritzen’s big sin was privately showing support for Idaho’s LGBTQ community and Black Lives Matter. Apparently, that was too much for the Radical Right Wing Party to take. They harassed her for “indoctrinating” (that’s a word Radical Right Wingers have been programmed to use) her fourth-grade students with her own political agenda — even though she never taught those issues to her students.

She did, however, have the gall to tell her students that an organization called the “United Nations” actually exists.

If you’re wondering what Idaho’s elected leaders had to say about this turn of events, keep wondering. They haven’t lifted a finger to defend a teacher who former Right-Wing Superintendent of Public Instruction Sherri Ybarra described as an “amazing example of an educator who has made going the extra mile for her students a part of everyday practice.” Ybarra went on to say in a press release dated Sept. 29, 2022, “Karen has found creative and effective ways to help students continue classroom conversations at home while connecting with their families on a daily basis.”

Despite this high praise, neither Ybarra nor current Superintendent Debbie Critchfield have said a word about Lauritzen fleeing Idaho. As of this writing, Idaho’s Teachers Union has also been quiet. Idaho’s so-called “Education Governor” Brad Little leapt to Lauritzen’s defense, telling the Times-News Editorial Board this week, “I’m sorry she feels that way.”

Seriously?

I’d recommend Little read “Profiles in Courage,” but it’s probably been banned in Idaho’s libraries.

If you think this would never happen in southern Idaho, think again. The Radical Right Wing Party may succeed in shutting down an entire college in Coeur d’Alene — another situation where Little cowered in the face of radicalism. In “liberal” Ada County, radicals nearly closed the public library system in Meridian.

Twin Falls, Pocatello and Idaho Falls may be next on the firing line.

I’ve written extensively about how weak our silver-spoon governor is, not to mention his lackeys. I don’t expect them to actually stand up for our educators, no matter how much they claim to support people like my mom and dad.

That’s why it’s up to you to vote out Radical Right Wing Party members who terrorize our schools, our communities and our state. The time for asking your elected leaders to stand up is long gone. They’ve shown time and time again how weak they are. It’s your turn now. Get off your butts and vote these people out. Make Idaho’s public schools a priority when you vote and send a message that you will not tolerate violence, hatred and extremism in our cities and towns.

“Lord of the Flies” is a classic novel that explores the dichotomy between rational and emotional thought. It’s time Idaho voters made the rational choice to support our teachers and reject elected leaders who cower when they are attacked.

Do it for your kids. I know my mom and dad would.