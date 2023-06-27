As the war between Russia and Ukraine rages on, I’ve been reminded of some important legislation passed in Idaho designed to keep foreign invaders out of our waterways.

While Ukraine deals with missiles and bullets, we Idahoans continue to wage war against an invasive species no larger than a dime. And, as summer kicks into high gear, we should be grateful for the efforts of Idaho Democratic legislators who pushed through bipartisan legislation aimed at keeping that enemy out of the Gem State.

Namely, quagga mussels.

For the uninitiated, quagga mussels look like miniature clam shells. While one does not pose much of a threat to us, these things multiply by the thousands in a matter of weeks. They ruin lakeshores, clog up irrigation pipes and otherwise ruin whatever is in their path. Due to the diligence of our state officials — and the people of Idaho — our waterways have remained quagga mussel-free.

Let’s keep it that way this summer.

The reason I mention the turmoil between Russia and Ukraine is because the quagga mussel is indigenous to Ukraine — specifically the Dnieper River. This international menace turned up in the United States years ago in the Great Lakes, hitching a ride on cargo ships from Asia. They eventually made their way West to waterways like Lake Mead in Nevada and Lake Havasu in Arizona, where they have cost those states millions and millions of dollars every year to clean up.

Quote The game-over scenario is if quagga mussels infest the Snake River. Those foreign invaders could destroy the waterway from Idaho Falls to Lewiston. That would put a lot of Idaho farmers, families and recreators in jeopardy.

Were the quagga mussel to make its way to Idaho, state officials estimate the cost to our state at $100 million. That’s a lot of money. If that estimate is true, you can count on cuts to Idaho public schools, public universities and forget Medicaid expansion. The cost of this invasive species goes well beyond dollars and cents. It threatens our children, our families and — if Medicaid expansion goes away — our very lives.

Back in 2017, when I first started volunteering for House and Senate Democrats in the state Legislature, lawmakers approved millions of dollars for checkpoints around Idaho’s borders to inspect boats coming from out of state for quagga mussels. That’s the thing. The enemy is not calling from inside the house. It comes from boaters who take their vessels out of state and then come back to Idaho.

Either that, or out-of-state boaters who come into Idaho. I understand there are people reading this and thinking they’re not going to succumb to government overreach. But the alternative is much worse. The game-over scenario is if quagga mussels infest the Snake River. Those foreign invaders could destroy the waterway from Idaho Falls to Lewiston. That would put a lot of Idaho farmers, families and recreators in jeopardy. That’s not to mention all of the tough budget choices state lawmakers would have to make in order to free up money to combat the problem.

Two years ago, Idaho saw a record number of boats infested with quagga mussels come into the state. Last year saw a down-tick, but we must remain diligent. I grew up in a family that took a boat not only across state lines, but across international lines (Canada). I understand the joy people get from enjoying the waterways of this great country. However, I have no interest in bringing back unwanted souvenirs to Idaho. Certainly not ones that could cost our state $100 million to clean up.

The Snake River Valley is one of the lifebloods of this state, and we should all want to keep it clean. If you’re taking your boat out of state, show our state authorities some respect and let them inspect your watercraft for quagga mussels upon your return. This isn’t about your “individual freedoms,” it’s about all of us.

I would hate to see your local school shut down because you brought quagga mussels to Idaho. I would hate to see your neighbor lose their health care because you brought quagga mussels to Idaho. And, I would hate to see Idaho farmers lose their crop because you brought quagga mussels to Idaho.

I think you feel the same way.

The biggest threat Russia/Ukraine poses to Idaho has nothing to do with war, and everything to do with our waterways.

Be a patriot and keep quagga mussels out of Idaho this summer.