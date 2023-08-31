Labor Day is close upon us, which means school is in full swing, football is back, and someone’s knocking on your door.

No, I’m not talking about door-to-door sales people, but rather political candidates running for local office. Whether it’s mayor, city council, cemetery district, or otherwise, there’s a good chance one of them could show up on your door step sometime between now and Nov. 7. I, myself, am running for Boise City Council and I’m approaching 3,000 door-knocks by the time you read this, so I’ve shown up on a lot of front porches over the last month.

OUR VIEW: Republicans and Democrats can (and do) work together. Yes, really. OUR VIEW: The Times-News Editorial Board met this week with Rep. Mike Simpson and Sen. Mike Crapo — and this common theme caught our attention.

The idea of knocking on doors to convince people to vote for you is a little bit insane if you think about it. You are showing up randomly at the home of a complete stranger and asking them to discuss politics on the spot. What’s even more insane is that a lot of people actually take you up on the offer.

If you encounter one of these candidates or their volunteers, please keep in mind they are sacrificing their time, their money and their family to serve you in public office. That’s a noble cause no matter what your politics are. In addition, knocking on doors and having face-to-face contact with voters is the single best way to get people out to vote.

While technology surrounding elections has grown by leaps and bounds just over the last couple decades, the most effective way to get votes hasn’t changed in a hundred years. With that in mind, I’ll let you in on a few secrets that should encourage you to be kind to political candidates who may come knocking.

Quote I’ve run into a ton of Idahoans who like to talk about the “good old days” ... So, if you’re one of those people yearning for a piece of the past, don’t reject someone who knocks on your door. Embrace them.

For starters, being kind to a candidate you have no intention of voting for actually works to your candidate’s advantage. Public office-seekers and their volunteers have a limited amount of time to knock on doors. As such, keeping them on your front porch talking gives your preferred candidate an edge. If you talk for 10 minutes with someone you will never vote for, that’s 10 minutes they’re not spending getting votes from other households. In other words, being nice to them and engaging with them is good strategy.

With that in mind, if you encounter a candidate or volunteer you have every intention of voting for, get them off your front step so they can go and get more votes. Tell them you are a strong supporter, ask them for a yard sign, and send them on their way. Spending 10 minutes telling a candidate how awesome they are does them no good.

Next, if a candidate or their volunteers show up at your door, it’s not by accident. As noted above, election technology has far out-paced the methods in which local candidates try to win your vote. Candidates — regardless of their party — are at your door because you have a history of voting and for listening. Acting like a jerk just sullies your reputation. If a candidate knocks on your door at a bad time, just tell them politely you’re busy, take their campaign literature and let them move on.

Finally, don’t be a drama king/queen. We don’t care. And, chances are, we’ll make fun of you later on. I know you think making a scene over just how much you hate a particular candidate is your big moment, but you just look like a fool. And, as noted above, you’re actually doing us a favor by getting us onto the next door in a short amount of time.

I’ve run into a ton of Idahoans who like to talk about the “good old days” when things were better. Well, back then, people actually enjoyed getting a knock on their door and talking with a neighbor about what was going on in the community. A lot has happened since the “good old days” but talking face-to-face with political candidates running for local office hasn’t changed in a century. So, if you’re one of those people yearning for a piece of the past, don’t reject someone who knocks on your door. Embrace them.

We could all use a dose of the “good old days” — if only once a year.