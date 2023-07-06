It is with a heavy heart I write this column on the Fourth of July. My uncle, Dr. Thomas Emmett Johnston, passed away last week. He was a Marine veteran, chemical engineer, father, husband and role model. His work in the chemical engineering world helped take lead out of gasoline, which made the planet a safer and smarter place.

He was also a bit of a pool shark, who helped finance his way through Purdue University by hustling people at local billiard halls. That’s my favorite story about him. I like that I have relatives who operated outside of societal norms from time to time.

My Uncle Jerry, a Navy veteran who passed away less than a year ago, was similar. He may or may not have been associated with a Sicilian-American “organization” in Western New York that seemed to know an awful lot about which horse would finish first in any given race.

But back to Uncle Tom.

He was my mother’s brother. He literally married the girl-next-door in my Aunt Juanita. He joined the Marines in the 1950s after the Korean War and worked stateside as a recruiter. He conceived two boys, both of whom were Marines. He had a son-in-law who was stationed at Mountain Home Air Force Base. He also has a grandson-in-law who is a military nurse in northern Virginia.

Quote The last thing I’ll say about my Uncle Tom — which will thrill many of you reading this — is that he knew Joe Biden and couldn’t stand him. Here’s why.

My Uncle Tom taught his kids three rules of life. I won’t go into two of them because they’d probably rub people the wrong way. But, the one that stuck with me is, “Do better than your parents.” I actually remember him saying that to me when I was a teenager. He said it so nonchalantly. Like it was a given.

That was just his way. Uncle Tom was funny when he had a few beers in him, and stoic when he didn’t.

I’ve been thinking a lot about my mother’s side of the family lately. My grandfather — Uncle Tom’s father — was a union tile-setter in Olean, New York. He was a stone-cold Democrat who got involved in national union issues during the 1960’s. One of my most prized possessions is a John F. Kennedy campaign button from 1960. It belonged to my grandfather, who passed it on to my mother, who passed it on to me.

I actually wore it to the Bannock County Democrats’ annual dinner earlier this year, because Pocatello reminds me a lot of where Uncle Tom grew up.

As it turns out, my Uncle Tom did, in fact, do better than his parents. My sister and I have followed suit. I have to admit, Uncle Tom’s rule has been in the back of my head my entire life. That is his legacy to me. Even if I am an imperfect version of what he expected.

The last thing I’ll say about my Uncle Tom — which will thrill many of you reading this — is that he knew Joe Biden and couldn’t stand him. Here’s why. My uncle’s first big job out of college was at Dupont, which is headquartered in Delaware. For whatever reason, my uncle ran for office in the 1970’s with a budget (according to my aunt) of about $200. He ran as a Democrat and lost.

Delaware, as you know, is a state about the size of my kitchen, so Democratic politicians there were pretty tight-knit. I’m told the Bidens were friends with my uncle socially, so it’s entirely possible my cousins played with Hunter long before his laptop became an issue. Family lore is sketchy about how my uncle fell out with the Bidens, but Uncle Tom was a Fox News-watching, right-winger until the day he passed.

I have to admit, when the Marine gave my aunt the folded flag at the funeral “on behalf of the President of the United States,” I kind of chuckled.

I doubt Uncle Tom would have felt the same way.

I have talked with thousands of Republicans across the state of Idaho, but I’ve never met one quite like my Uncle Tom. Even in death, he intimidates the hell out of me. I think we need people like that in our families. How else, are we going to be motivated to be better than our parents?

God bless the Uncle Toms of this world. And God rest.