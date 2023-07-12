Sometimes, when I don’t know what I’m going to write about on a given week, I turn to my neighbors. After all, what they are talking about may be what you’re talking about.

This past week, I had the benefit of a neighbor coming to me. It reminded me that some of your neighbors may be knocking on your doors soon.

Let’s talk about my neighbor. We’ll call him “Bill.” Last week, Bill walked into my backyard as I’m watering my flowers and told me about a company that can repair my garage. This makes sense since my garage is over 100 years old. However, Bill is wearing an old Cleveland Indians baseball cap. The conversation goes as follows:

Me: “Oh wow, you still have a Cleveland Indians hat (the team and logo have since been changed to the Cleveland Guardians).

Bill, waving his arms: (Expletive). Yeah, and only a few people wanted to change the name (expletive) and logo. It’s all about this LGBTQ stuff …

Me: I’m not sure the gay community cares about the Cleveland Indians …

Bill: Yeah, I know, but then you have “Pride Day …”

Me: Huh?

Bill: You know, Pride Day for the, you know…

Me: It’s actually a whole month. June.

Bill: Well, I don’t know about this stuff like you. And what about this Juneteenth thing?! They take away Martin Luther King Day and replace it with Juneteenth! (Bill goes on to talk very reverentially about Dr. Martin Luther King and his fight for Civil Rights)

Me: Umm, we still have MLK Day. They just added Juneteenth.

Bill: Really?

Me: Yeah. It’s two holidays.

Bill: Well, what is that anyway? I mean …

Me: It’s a combination of “June” and “nineteenth” — “Juneteenth” (I then explain the significance of that day when slaves in Galveston, Texas, were told on June 19, 1865, that the Civil War was over and they were free).

Bill: Really? I thought it was like June 13th, 14th, 15th …

Me: Nope. Just June 19th.

Bill: OK. Anyway…

We went on to talk about a myriad of issues in our neighborhood before he left and I trimmed my rose bushes.

Mind you, Bill voted for President Barack Obama. Twice.

“Bill” reminded me of why I enjoy knocking on doors so much, and, why you should enjoy the same thing. You never know what you’re going to get.

Local elections are coming down the pike this summer, so, you should expect candidates and their volunteers to knock on your doors. Be kind. “Bill” barged into my backyard while I was watering flowers in my shorts to talk about everything from my garage to Juneteenth.

Give political volunteers in your area the same grace.

Folks all over southern Idaho are going to knock on your doors over the next several months. Don’t get annoyed. Get excited. You get to interact with a political campaign that is going to represent you for at least the next couple of years. You shouldn’t get turned off. You should feel important. Your vote has greater impact in local races than in any other election, so act like it.

As an Idaho Democrat, I listen to everyone. Especially “Bill.” You should, too. I understand Idaho is losing ground. I understand Idaho has weak leadership. That’s why I want to talk to “Bill” and understand why he is so ticked off. You can’t get better if you ignore the people who actually want to talk to you.

Doing otherwise makes you weak.

Treat the volunteers who knock on your doors the same way I treat Bill. You may not like what you hear, but respect the fact it’s coming from your neighbor. You never know.

Your neighbor may be the person you depend on the most.

And that’s how it should be.