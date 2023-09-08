We all feel that summer is coming to an end, and fall is nearly upon us. School has begun, temperatures are finally coming down, and apples are ripening on the trees.

But just as sure as the leaves change color, so too will the banners of Boise turn to an unrelenting parade of rainbows. “Pride” is more than just a month these days, it’s the fifth season! This celebration of deviant debauchery starts in June and doesn’t end until Boise Pride Fest in September, and neither we nor our children can escape the persistent propaganda.

Last year, thousands of parents and concerned citizens were outraged when Boise Pride planned to include a child drag show on their stage. Several local businesses withdrew their sponsorships in response, and organizers were forced to cancel the show.

This was a victory for common sense and traditional values, anticipating the successful boycotts against Bud Light and Target this year. Regular Americans are rising against the evil push to sexualize our children.

Unfortunately, Boise Pride will be back this year, and their program includes another drag queen story time. Many sponsors have returned, including taxpayer-supported organizations such as the City of Boise, Your Health Idaho, and the Idaho National Laboratory. This is a travesty — no public money should ever be used to support events like this. The Idaho Republican Party continues to oppose the ongoing sexualization of our children.

Republicans must stand united in our support of traditional values and the truth. What is truth? It is an eternal truth that children deserve a childhood free from sexualized propaganda and grooming, that men are men, women are women, and there is no in between, and that people who prey upon children must be stopped.

Unfortunately, some Republican organizations have missed the memo.

The National Federation of Republican Women recently rejected a bylaw amendment that would limit their membership to actual women. Eileen Sobjack, president of the NFRW, is allegedly afraid to clarify this issue for fear of a lawsuit.

Sobjack will be in Idaho this fall speaking to the Idaho chapter of the NFRW regarding “gender issues.” Perhaps someone will ask her the all-important question, “What is a woman?”

It should be an easy answer, but maybe not. The New Jersey chapter of the NFRW recently nominated a biological man to be their “Woman of the Year.”

If a Republican organization cannot tell the difference between men and women, how can they have any moral authority to speak against the LGBTQ+ agenda in our society?

We cannot cower before the woke mob. We cannot allow the threat of frivolous lawsuits to stand in the way of speaking the truth. We cannot compromise with a culture that is deliberately warping the minds of young children. Republicans must be bold in proclaiming our moral values and protecting childhood innocence.

In a world of lies, we will always stand up for the truth.