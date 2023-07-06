The ideological chaos that has consumed California and other coastal liberal states is steadily creeping inland. Last week, California’s Democrat Gov. Gavin Newsom visited Boise to stump for President Joe Biden and his destructive policies.

Newsom’s visit is a foreshadow of the fight that is to come. He and other incompetent leaders on the left will continue to push their influence, take our freedoms, and turn Idaho into the hellscape that they themselves live in. With politicians like Newsom leading the charge, the threat of leftism infiltrating Idaho and the rest of the nation looms large.

Now more than ever, it’s critical we rally together, fortify our defenses, and take proactive measures to preserve our values, freedoms, and the Idaho way of life.

This begs the question: What’s Idaho doing now to brace for this threat?

One of our primary defenses against leftism infiltrating Idaho will be elections. Democrats are deploying devious measures designed to deceive and confuse voters. Such diabolical schemes, like ranked choice voting, are being promoted by Democrats and leftist groups in Idaho, despite the Legislature passing a law banning ranked choice voting.

Idaho must recognize the danger that RCV poses to the integrity of our elections. It opens the door for leftist ideologies to gain a foothold in our beloved state. To safeguard our elections and preserve Idaho’s core conservative values, we must defeat attempts to institute ranked voting.

Knowledge is power. It’s imperative for Idahoans to stay informed about the ideologies and policies being promoted by the left. By actively being engaged, we can counter the narratives that threaten to erode our conservative values. A well-informed citizenry is the first line of defense against the encroachment of leftism. We encourage you to pay attention, be aware of what your local government is up to. Attend city council, school board, and library board meetings. Join groups and engage in discussions with fellow Republicans about protecting our way of life. We must protect future generations of Idahoans from the depraved influence of the left.

To effectively combat the influence of out-of-state leftists, we must also support local organizations and individuals who share our values and are dedicated to defending Idaho’s conservative identity. This includes providing financial resources to those who will represent Republican interests and actively fight against the woke mob attempting to influence our state. By contributing to grassroots campaigns, participating in fundraising efforts, and joining like-minded organizations, we can ensure our voices are heard and concerns are addressed.

The battle against the spread of destructive leftist ideologies in Idaho requires a united front. We must come together as a community to protect Idaho’s unique heritage and principles. The Idaho GOP is leading the way, countering and exposing the divisive tactics employed by Democrats seeking to impose their agenda upon us.

The power to stop the left lies in our hands. Stay informed, actively oppose deceptive changes to our elections, support Republicans, and we can safeguard our cherished conservative values and preserve the future of our great state.

The time to act is now. Complacency will aid the encroachment of this dangerous ideology. Together, let’s ensure that Idaho remains a bastion of freedom, common sense, and traditional values.