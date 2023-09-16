Rummaging through many previously published books, I found one titled, “Dear A**hole: 101 Tear-Out Letters to the Morons Who Muck Up Your Life.”

Wow! Just in case you cannot think of the correct words for shooting down your fellow human, you can pay for the author’s words to make someone’s day terrible. It sold as a used book; I can only hope that it wasn’t beneficial.

The book exemplifies the popularity of prioritizing revenge when dealing with conflict. Yes, the moral code stated as “an eye for an eye” is biblical, but so are Micah’s words, “What does the Lord require of you but to do justice, to love kindness, and to walk humbly with your God?”. Then there is Jesus’ Great Commandment to “Love your Neighbor as Yourself.” The Bible, historically, prescribes increasing mercy.

I cannot say that I never think of using words to hurt someone who has upset me. An outburst is convenient because it dissolves the angry feelings of the moment. However, I am skilled at only imagining speaking or sending them in a letter. I have even written the letter and then destroyed it before it could do any damage.

One of the reasons we use expletives, the polite word for swearing, is that saying them requires a quick and explosive breath. We think of them as a short display of temper, and the effect on the body is calming.

However, the short personal gain we may feel is not adequate. The reason is something we learn as one of the laws of physics. For every action, there is an equal and opposite reaction. The energy of a push creates a pushback. It works until something absorbs the force, so it doesn’t push back. Because of human reasoning, it is possible to hear someone’s anger and understand it but refrain from shoving back. You have stopped the action-reaction cycle.

Too much of the incoming information we receive informally seems negative and hopeless. I have an untested hypothesis that the trauma of 9/11 and subsequent exposure to violent mass shootings and other horrific events has produced a nation full of people reacting to trauma. Our brains can appear to be file cabinets or folders stored on our computers. Unpleasant, fearful, and harmful events are filed together and add to our discomfort — the emotional energy of the past influences further events.

The events do not have to be similar. The anger and angst lead to stored energy. Think of the steam in a boiler waiting to power something. Soon, even barely noticeable events can overwhelm the system and lead to steam covering the situation.

Learning how to control the emotions that can lead us to react with harmful anger is essential. Our relationships can suffer, and so can our community and nation. Rational reasoning tells us that we have suffered no harm, but fear can be the trigger that releases steam.

Angry mobs are not a new event. History paints a varied picture of their positive or negative outcomes. Today’s frightening difference is the abundance of lethal weaponry and its use during protests. Since preserving human life is goal one, the deadly force at hand for use during demonstrations cannot continue.

When we use harmful, hurtful words, the anger and hurt cause others to push back with the same force; the fierce fighting over social issues is appalling. The words used trigger the hurts people suffer when they feel outcast. Instead of thoughtful moral debate, we have public shunning.

We cannot continue to build steam in our social engine and then release it to the harm of others. When a vessel accumulates too much pressure, it explodes. When the pressure comes from the outside, it implodes (collapses). Either way, the result is destruction.

Our nation faces enormous pressure from countries who want to destroy our global influence. The pressure of our anger is weakening the vessel (country) that contains it. Only the steady pressure of a united effort that keeps our nation strong will effectively counter the opposing external force from abroad.