Idaho is a right-to-work state. Unions cannot force a new worker to join them and pay dues to get the job. That does not mean that workers cannot affiliate with a union or persuade others to join.

However, many employers and workers believe the law restricts union organizing activities.

What do you expect if you are an employee? Do you work 40 hours a week, have two days off, and earn extra pay if you work longer than that? Do you get paid even if you can’t work because of illness or long-term disability? Can you take a vacation with pay or get unemployment pay if you’re laid off? How about health insurance, a retirement plan, or life insurance?

Unions once fought for every one of these work conditions. They are so universal that any working situation without most of them is considered sub-par. Few workers will consider a full-time job without them, and many part-time workers look for non-taxable benefits that add to their well-being even when they don’t add money to their bank account.

Not all negotiations are about wages and benefits. Working conditions have been a hot topic after the chaos of the pandemic. The entertainment industry’s workers are exploring the effects of artificial intelligence.

Quote The reality is that even workers who do not wear overalls or steel-toed boots and are white-collar workers need the strength of unions to gain better working conditions and even wages.

Public employees in some positions and all Federal workers cannot strike but are unionized. Even without the strike’s power, unions can collectively influence working conditions when enough workers support them. Shop stewards can also mentor workers and improve their performance or mediate between workers and superiors.

Why is union membership declining? There are at least two negative public perceptions. The most damning is the history of corruption and mob control. Since the RICO (Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations) Act, law enforcement has had the means to rid organized labor of this menace. The second is the result of senseless class degrading. Unions are perceived as organizations for blue-collar workers.

Another problem came from efforts to limit the number of workers entering skilled jobs. Gatekeeping goes back to the days of medieval guilds, and it has a classic good vs. bad image. Ensuring the competency of the worker is useful. Limiting the number of workers drives up the cost and keeps potentially skillful people locked out.

There is also the subject of union dues. How much of a worker’s wages should go to establish and run a local union and any corresponding umbrella organization? Entry-level workers, happy to be employed, can resent anything taken out of their pay.

The reality is that even workers who do not wear overalls or steel-toed boots and are white-collar workers need the strength of unions to gain better working conditions and even wages.

Companies often offer salaries instead of wages to avoid labor standards. They label shift supervisors or lead employees as assistant managers to keep them from union activity. The pandemic provided a glimpse into these management tactics as workers were labeled non-essential and laid off quickly.

Because they worked from home, white-collar workers escaped the peer pressure to work longer to avoid appearing insufficiently ambitious. Distance working increases productivity for some organizations.

There are increasing questions about taking work-related calls away from work without compensation. There is pressure to be at the workplace even when sick — until contagion overtakes too many workers and production suffers. We wouldn’t need a federal law to demand parental leave if workers were all unionized. Considering needs and specific accommodations, we could negotiate on an industry or individual level.

Anyone who isn’t self-employed or responsible for setting wages, benefits, and performance standards could benefit from some type of union representation specific to the kind of employment. Workplace problems must be identified before they can be changed. Organizations are effective when they remove the roadblocks preventing them from reaching their goals.

While considering this, enjoy your long weekend brought to you by the union movement!