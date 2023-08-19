If you are one of my readers who still support Donald Trump, this column should have the title, “Yes, I Think I Understand You, But Consider This.”

If you voted for Trump but would not again, the title should be, “Nobody Could Have Imagined the Corruption.”

If you did not support Trump, the title should be, “Don’t Gloat. Trump is an Extreme Example of Governance We’ve Allowed for Years.”

Obviously, none of these titles would have grabbed everyone’s attention.

On Monday night, a county district attorney dropped a bombshell case that had been referred her to by a Grand Jury. Nineteen accused shared 41 indictments. Donald Trump, a former president of the United States, was accused of 13. Remembering that a jury and judge must convict all 19 individuals is essential.

Although only God delivers the ultimate moral judgment, I reserve the right to state my opinion. At the very least, Donald Trump is guilty of encouraging the acceptance of morally unacceptable actions — throughout his life. Even more intolerable is the way he maneuvered others into approving of his actions, lying about his actions, and adopting his actions as their own.

In my moral code, his negative influence on others defines human evil.

Trump told Mike Huckabee in an Oct. 7, 2017, interview that “fake news is one of the greatest of all terms I’ve come up with.” Only, he didn’t come up with it. The Germans used lying news (lugenpresse) in World War I and then reused it during WWII.

All individuals accused of the crimes in the two federal and one state investigations would be held in jail until trial. With his 24/7 Secret Service protection, it is doubtful that Trump can escape the law. He could have been released on bail or held on house arrest. However, it is an example of the favorable treatment he receives because of his former standing in the nation that none of those things happened.

The investigations seem to have taken an exceptionally long time. We have witnessed firsthand video and audio examples of Trump committing some crimes. Again, because his office was so prestigious, the prosecution must be based on only the most thorough investigation possible. According to established law, even Congress’ select committee testimonies weren’t enough to be irrefutable.

Trump’s charge of piling on (politically motivated) legal proceedings is ironic. The CEO of the Trump company has always been known as someone who piled civil legal proceedings onto opponents until their will to fight was extinguished. CEO Trump is a master of legal extension before the trial date. He has used the public’s knowledge of crowded court dockets to legitimize drawing out the time a court decides the case.

Trump’s declaration of candidacy for president is a tactic. Consider this. He was born in the same decade as Joe Biden and would be 80 halfway through his term of office. He announced his candidacy for nomination two full years before the election. He has collected campaign funds since that time which he has used to pay expenses for publicity and legal advice concerning his indictments. He believes (but the Supreme Court will have to decide) that he cannot be convicted of anything if he is president and that he could pardon himself and all his accomplices if he were president.

Steve Bannon announced over a year ago that his organization is vetting appointments for all the political appointments that do not require confirmation in a Republican government. His criteria are disassembling government and ending the Civil Service as we know it.

It is probably not possible for Trump to be elected again. However, the other Republican candidates hanging on to his image want to inherit Bannon’s list and at least qualify for a spot in a government bent on one-party rule.

That other shoe was a workboot.