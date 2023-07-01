Last weekend in Challis, the Freedom Foundation stole the show, and the votes, and many of their supporters have no idea what they lost. During the run-up to the Republican Party’s summer meeting, moderate Republican politicians offered opinion columns in publications across the state denouncing proposed resolutions on the agenda.

Sure enough, the resolutions they were concerned about passed. Even worse, our local legislators faced censure for not voting according to the party platform. Former state Rep. Ron Nate said it was important for the party to protect its brand.

He characterized the Republican brand as the defense of small government, personal property rights, and the federal and state constitutions. Others said the Republicans stood for limited government, limited rules, maximum freedom, and doing things as close to the grassroots as possible.

There is nothing morally wrong with any of these things. A historical case exists for all of them. The devil is in the details, quoting a 20th-century idiom. Political parties have traditionally used broadly interpreted statements to attract the broadest possible number of voters and financial supporters.

One lasting effect of Donald Trump on the Republican Party is the awareness of the importance of brands. At the core of the current disagreements within the Republican Party are assets owned by the party. These assets include the value of predictable donors and voters. Anyone who wants to mount a challenge to either party must overcome the advantage of their brand.

During the last election, many moderate Republicans supported the Democrat challenging Raul Labrador for attorney general because the exemplary Lawrence Wasden was defeated in the Republican primary election. They failed because of the large number of voters who vote only for someone with an “R” after their name on the ballot.

In the 2018 election, Frank VanderSloot endorsed Kristin Collum for lieutenant governor. She was an experienced HP executive who managed teams in numerous foreign countries. She was the superior candidate because her expertise matched the job description. Again, the voters who always select by brand ignored her and even the preference of one of the Idaho Republican’s major donors.

Reports from the Challis meeting emphasized how smoothly it ran. That impression could indicate minimal contention to the resolutions on the agenda. However, as an experienced meeting chair, it is more likely that Central Committee tightly controlled the agenda, delegates, and convention rules. Effectively organizing opposition was not possible.

The most outrageous resolution, proposing a two-year waiting period after registering as a Republican to be able to vote in a primary election, was defeated. However, the organizations of Republican Women, College Republicans and Young Republicans no longer have any voting power on the state central committee. The committee is positioning itself to oppose anyone who wants to run as a Republican but will not sign a pledge to support the party platform approved by the state convention.

Since I progressed into involvement in political life from high school to college, to young Republicans and Republican women, I find this move personally insulting. Practically, it is a way of keeping party thinking to a narrower view. Anyone who is politically active wants to influence, and making that influence impossible discourages support.

At this point, I can see no alternative for moderate Idaho Republicans than to join and vote with the Democratic Party. The brand has value and the ability to fundraise nationally. In Idaho, taking guns away has never been on the Democratic platform, and medical choice does not encourage abortion as a means of birth control. Since Democrats have never been able to nominate legislators for all of Idaho’s legislative districts, there is plenty of opportunity.

Unlike the Republicans, the Democrats are used to DINOs (Democrats in Name Only). They currently expect their candidates to campaign and vote their best judgment. I’ve helped to put Republican and Democratic party platforms together. In the past, and currently, in the Democratic Party, platforms are a comprehensive collection of policy positions within the entire party. Not everyone agrees with them, but there is always a chance to be heard and considered.

In the long term, political parties must return to broad affiliation or, if the preference is for tribes, we must eliminate the electoral college to elect the president and allow the tribes to form voting blocks over issues in Congress and state legislatures.