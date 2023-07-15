Lorie Smith is a graphic designer who had an idea that she could fill a niche by designing websites before weddings. Evidently, she didn’t want to work with same-sex couples.

She either knew Colorado law would not allow her to refuse customers for that reason or she allied with a conservative group of lawyers eager to challenge Colorado’s anti-discrimination law. It isn’t relevant to the case.

She recognized the law would require her to produce words and images that could indicate she was supportive of a same-sex wedding. She sued because the law would take away her business plan. The Supreme Court said she had the free speech right to decline to design the website.

The Supreme Court did not rule equal rights are now a thing of the past. They made no mention of the current marriage laws. They did not say that someone from the LGBTQ+ class can be discriminated against in employment, housing, or other businesses. They said that no one can be forced to create communication in any media that disagrees with their beliefs. I agree with the Supremes.

Quote I will not create anything when my heart is not behind it. Why should anyone be forced to uphold something they believe is indefensible?

I can’t entirely agree with Lorie Smith. However, if someone asked me to write a speech for them opposing equal rights, I would refuse. I will not create anything when my heart is not behind it. Why should anyone be forced to uphold something they believe is indefensible? Most businesses do not require heartfelt participation and cannot refuse to accommodate a service or an exchange of goods.

As a practical matter, I believe anyone who refuses to create for a cause they oppose should be required to indicate it when they advertise their services. I dislike turning away anyone without warning that the business will not assist them. It isn’t just doctors who should be admonished, “First, do no harm.”

Why inflict the pain of shame or notoriety on someone when it can be avoided? Also, other customers should be able to know that they are served because they are not “one of those.” With notice, I can choose not to patronize a business that is selective of its clientele.

In Smith’s case, she did not, evidently, have a customer she turned away. Her opponents tried to mount a case to invalidate the lawsuit. As far as I am concerned, she exhibited a reform our justice system could consider going forward.

The world presents endless ways for individuals to encounter each other and find a grievance. Attempts to legislate widely accepted practical solutions miss their mark, and poorly written laws or grievances become a cause elevated in the political arena. The Supreme Court in the United States offers a way to settle a discussion by measuring the statutory law against the intents of our founding constitution.

Unfortunately, someone must often break the law before the Supreme Court can decide.

When Smith recognized her business plan could face a major roadblock, she cleared the issue before facing it in a way that could harm her business reputation. She only intended to break the law.

The court of public opinion was spared endless “human interest” stories about a couple who were harmed while the legal arguments were made. Colorado faced that situation in the famous wedding cake case.

Those who find debate stimulating and engaging are stunned when others don’t want to hear another side. Universities, founded as institutions of intellectual debate, have lost their way. Autocratic governments imprison those who disagree with them. At the same time, in the United States, we interrupt public discourse with protests intended to end it.

Most of us have never experienced physical harm because of our beliefs. Still, even our history has not escaped angry mobs and imprisonment — citizens of countries that deny free speech envy our country. We cannot promote violent action, but we can vigorously support change. The majority may rule, but anyone has a right to disagree and ask for change.

No one has a right to force an opinion on us. Lorie Smith advanced a swifter justice system by acting before she broke the law. The court narrowly upheld free speech to protect creative integrity.

Some find it unsettling, but it is the American way.

Linda Brugger of Twin Falls is retired from the Air Force Reserve and a leaning Democrat. She can be reached at IdahoAuthor@outlook.com.