This seems to be the summer of my discontents. I have been trying to find a relevant aphorism for my anger. Still, I can only clearly say that I find the statehouse shenanigans over education funding beyond the pale. It is outside of anything acceptable.

I am reminded of now senator — then governor — Jim Risch taking the popular “one cent for education” slogan and political request and dealing education a similar blow. At the time, Idaho had an expiring 1% sales tax in addition to the 5% base, and the Idaho Education Association was mounting a campaign to keep it as more funding for public schools.

Risch was appointed governor for the seven months remaining on Dirk Kempthorne’s term. In August, he called a special legislative session that reduced property taxes and funded the difference in revenue with the 6% sales tax.

“Jeopardy” viewers could refer to it as a legislative lightning round. The area where property taxes were climbing at the time was Boundary County, but school districts throughout Idaho have suffered since. Every senior graduating from Idaho schools since 2019 has been a victim of this sleight of hand. The overall tax burden for Idahoans did not change.

It is worth mentioning that Sen. Risch holds as much as $13,700,000 in real estate, according to the financial report he is required to file as a senator. It is hard to say who benefits from the Legislature’s tax cuts this year, but the schools didn’t get their share of Idaho’s wealth.

For years, schools in Idaho have been criticized for underperforming. However, it is fair to ask how many people would seek jobs in an industry that requires an outlay of cash (the cost of higher education) and then pays less than most highly-skilled people in the area. Our state forcefully protects the unborn, but we don’t want to pay what it costs to give them a superior education.

The shift in funding for schools from paying for each child enrolled in a school district to each child attending on specific days is estimated to take away $260M in funding. Gov. Brad Little promised $330 million in new (sales tax revenue) for schools at the beginning of the school year. Looks like a bait-and-switch scheme to me. The promised salary increases will be gone, or the districts will not hire as many teachers.

The Idaho Freedom Foundation is pushing for taxpayer-funded education accounts (another way of funding private schools, often including religious education), and the attraction of smaller class sizes would convince parents to enroll their children. The IFF is hard at work finding ways to reward voters who support their increasingly Christian nationalist agenda.

The future for our children and their children will require a depth of education few current adults have been exposed to. We would all be wise to try to learn some subjects along with our kids. The field of robotics will replace hazardous jobs as well as repetitive tasks. Artificial Intelligence must be controlled, and programmers with malicious intent prevented from deploying their creations (or their creatures?)

Keeping small businesses alive will require creativity, critical thinking, and knowledge. Access to learning the skills and the facts the future needs will not come cheap. Even artists in today’s world do not want to starve. Why should highly trained individuals take the time to share knowledge when they can earn a better living by using it?

We can’t look at political con jobs in the short term. The members of the 2023 Idaho Legislature and Sen. Risch were looking at the next election or their own narrow goals. Political sleight of hand can have devastating long-term effects. Saying one thing and doing another shatters trust in the government because voters don’t get what they expect. The consequences of bad policy can multiply in severity. The costs are paid for by the people harmed.

Please note: I strongly support Christianity and patriotism. However, I will fight as hard as I can against any notion that we are a Christian theocracy dedicated to protecting the United States’ interests without considering what is fair to the rest of the world.