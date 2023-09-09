People living in the United States and other countries with modern economies are expressing discontent. How many people like that do you know, or are you one of them?

Even if you are content with your life, do you worry about the statistical reports of how many dissatisfied people live around you?

Considering the adage that money is not the source of happiness, what is its source? Why gather money at all? Throughout human history, we have made exchanges that amount to gaining time. Even when picking a physical asset whose only use is to boost prestige, the buyer doesn’t have to take the time to produce it. We know that pre-historic humans discovered they could accomplish more when they shared the time given to an effort.

Like the child who believes that chicken comes from the grocery store, we all take for granted the time other people have put into making our lives comfortable. From the money we pay directly to someone to provide a service to the labor it takes to build a house or put food in our pantry, we pay for the time we don’t have to use to provide things for ourselves.

Rarely considered is others’ time, not spent serving or providing goods for us. This unrecognized time may be more valuable to you than you can imagine. It is often the time that we ignore when considering the cost of something.

We complain about the cost of government, education, health care, and abiding by government regulations. Since these costs do not exchange money for assets, we often resent them. We don’t realize that we are paying for time we could never have in our lifetime to gain the knowledge we need to live well.

We pay other people to do some of our thinking based on research we don’t have time to do for ourselves. Of course, this does not mean we should ever abandon our means of gathering information. We must always be able to judge new information against what we already know as objective truth.

Humans have accumulated immeasurable information about our physical world, the workings of our bodies and minds, and the history of human experience for at least 6,000 years. No one person can apply all this knowledge to their decision-making. However, we need to bring expertise to every decision we make, intending to live with the positive results that bring happiness.

The order and certainty a government brings to society, the sufficiency of any education system, the coordination of physical and mental health care, and the effectiveness of regulations applied to any situation depend on an enormous amount of information. Good results are based on adequate coordination of information. All these areas impact us as individuals and as groups.

Polls asking if we are better off (or not) or if the country is going in the right direction (or not) usually measure our current emotions. Reason informs emotion, but it is a secondary mental action. It comes when someone habitually takes a breath before putting thought into words.

When we consider the value of time in our thinking about well-being, we must realize that modern life gives us more value for time than we had before because we buy other people’s time.

Just as we are unconscious of how other people’s time enriches our lives, we are often dismissive of the usefulness of the information they have made available. The conclusion someone presents as fact uses the information they’ve gathered. If the facts upset us, considering them unreliable and dismissing them requires no effort.

However, if they represent objective truth and reality, ignoring them can cost us even more time when we must correct an incorrect outcome. For this reason, we must resist the notion that paying for other people’s time is senseless. We need an expert who has spent time studying a situation. The expert gives us the time to do the things we enjoy doing. Buying time brings us happiness that money alone cannot.

Consider the knowledge of health care workers, educators and even civil servants and experienced politicians when you consider the cost of education, health care and government. Consider the time they save you.