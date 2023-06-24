The Chinese strategist Sun Tzu wrote a book called "The Art of War" five centuries before the birth of Christ. It is still the primary text for understanding conflict in any situation.

Unfortunately, the first strategy, "Avoid war with diplomacy," is ignored. Diplomacy is often used as a delay, along with spying and distraction, to gain an advantage over the enemy.

The advantage of spying is well known. Even kids practice it. The third strategy for gaining an advantage, distraction, is the illness of our present life. It is so subtle that we do not name it for what it is or recognize the harm it is doing.

In the case of a minority group currently within the Republican Party, working with a long-term strategy has delayed a showdown they were sure to lose without allies. During the Vietnam war, the Democratic Party suffered the same group under the banner of opposition to the military.

What is this group? It is comprised of individuals who are FED UP. They are certain nothing will improve until the status quo is in chaos. At that point, they will establish the utopia of their dreams. Thanks to an emotion called hope which is only extinguished by trauma, the Fed Ups have not yet won.

Until the internet, the Fed Ups had difficulty becoming a threatening group. If you look at their current adherents, you will find widely different definitions of a utopia. I am not talking about some vast conspiracy theory controlled by a cabal, a secret political group. The Fed Ups are individuals on parallel paths of true believers with unique versions of utopia.

Two who have remained obscure as influential leaders of the Fed Ups are Steve Bannon, Donald Trump's former political strategist, and Vladimir Putin, the president of Russia. They both have a store of resentment toward the current state of affairs. They both have unrestricted access to the communication and data mining tools of the digital age.

Although Putin became Fed Up soon after the fall of the Soviet Union and Bannon became Fed Up with the 2008 economic meltdown and changes within the Catholic Church, they embarked upon their quest using internet-based tools in the same decade.

Bannon was close to the software genius Robert Mercer and his daughter Rebecca with interests in creative media. Robert was the author of the Cambridge Analytics algorithms that identified internet users' psychological traits. This information was the original database used to organize votes for Trump, especially in critical electoral college states. It has only become more sophisticated in the last eight years. Russia and other global opponents are also mining this data and using internet communication to weaken the democracies of the modern world.

The Fed Ups in the Republican Party are hoping they are now at a tipping point. In Idaho, if recent opinion columns are accurate, the party is set to make significant strides toward cementing its version of one-party rule in Challis during their summer meeting. The National Party is still using the strategy of distraction to keep voters from paying attention to the legislation, budget curtailments, and civil service interference which makes even more people Fed Up.

The Democrat Fed Ups, who are currently only influencing, not running, the ship, have been cooperating by throwing stones and fostering more resentment.

The Fed Ups highlight individual issues they have gathered and nurtured. People who are appalled by various sexual behaviors. People who have deep insecurities about their own sexual thoughts or fitting gender roles. People who are in debt to lenders charging higher, even predatory interest rates. People who have a deep distrust of corporate America. People who believe their worth as a person or an employee is undermined by affirmative action or a bias in favor of unnecessary education. People who see their tax bills take money from their necessities and their dreams. People who find their efforts curtailed by law or regulations imposed by the government.

The Fed Ups highlight the resentments and hamper those using government or non-government organizations to address the issues. They slyly undermine effective governance. They obscure facts and hamper investigation. They are stealing the horsepower of democracy. We must stop them.