Are you a racist? Are you "woke?" Probably not.

I am more than fed up with having to remind myself that most people, especially conservatives are not racists. All liberals or Democrats are not "woke" jerks. Those two words are lazy ways of negatively categorizing someone who has said or done something you don't like. They are similar to dumb, lazy, or stupid because they are too general in meaning. They should describe an action or a phrase, never who a person is. But those words, if taken personally, can wound.

Rachelle Lefevre, quoted in Fox Daily, said Target's pulling back of LGBTQ displays is hurtful to her non-binary 7-year-old. Really? I would think that most modern children are non-binary until they approach puberty. They may prefer more traditional gender-specific activities, but today's kids are free to do what interests them unless they are shamed by family or peers for liking something that does not align with gender stereotypes. I remember saying that I'd rather be a boy once or twice. I envied that it was easier for them to pee in the woods. Why make a thing of it?

Republicans were called racist because they pushed for new work requirements for social payments. Rubbish. If anything, people experiencing poverty will feel the effect of work requirements. No one with means currently receives subsidies. Not only people of color need welfare. A classist, a believer in classism, should replace the term racist.

The term "racist" can correctly be applied when talking about the U.S. before the last quarter of the 20th century because there was systematic consideration of skin color before character in many institutional situations. The white poor were called white trash. James Carville used that thought when referring to Jennifer Flowers during Clinton's first campaign. Racial prejudice and the notion of white trash have left generational scars throughout America. Still, skin color is more noticeable than social class. People with white skin do not have that extra burden.

"Woke" is a new term that, because it is only one syllable, is easier to throw out than liberal or Democrat. It has come into use because of the crusading done in the name of social and economic liberalism. We have all known dieters, health nuts, and alcoholics who turn their new knowledge and status into impassioned preaching so that others will follow them toward perfection. Demanding and damning someone to make them forsake their habitual behavior or thinking will not be successful. Often, those called "woke" are simply taking things too far.

I may prefer my neighbor's house offers good curb appeal (and I do), but thinking badly of them and complaining to others who know them only sows ill will. I may try to learn the most inoffensive speech I can, but it doesn't mean that everybody who doesn't should be cast from the crowd. Changing our minds takes time, and we feel better about doing it if we don't feel coerced. Propagandists and tactical interrogators learn that fundamental truth on day one.

How can I help someone to feel more hopeful? Some of my most nonpolitical conversations include someone saying, "Our country is so divided." Life is complicated at best and complex at worst. Our country's divisions are self-inflicted and promoted by other nations who want to weaken our resolve to pursue our traditional place in the world and oppose their expansionist plans. I try to find out some specific action or attitude the speaker is troubled about and address that positively.

When the despair is about anyone else supporting an idea, I think, "Well, not everybody, but maybe enough to start." We generally consider a group that insists everyone think alike on various subjects a cult. A similar government is totalitarian. Humans might still be using stone tools and living short lives if we accepted group thinking. Unconventional thinking can bring progress, or evil. I prefer progress, but being a skeptic, at least when we first hear an idea is a safe position.

However, I hope you will rethink the words racist and woke. Name-calling does not solve an issue. We need to discuss our differences in public or private without rancor.