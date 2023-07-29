This column is about how we make decisions about public policy. I will include examples from our extreme weather, sometimes called climate change, and capitalism, but it is about us. It is time for us to face the fact that a planet-warming trend is making our lives difficult.

Climate scientists, those researchers who tell weather predictors how to predict the weather, began speculating in the late 1950s that the 21st century might be warmer. Still, it wasn’t until 1988 that alarming warnings were noticeable. Variations in weather patterns were common knowledge as soon as humans lived for any length of time and could communicate. Travelers reported facts about different climates when they went for long distances.

By the time scientists could worry about climate change, we knew that the sun sent cycles of varying amounts of energy toward our planet, and sunspot activity played a role.

Science can identify a phenomenon to be studied. Eventually, it can say why it occurs and how harmful (or beneficial) the occurrences may be. After a time, research can suggest and prove how to reduce or stop harm. However, only cooperative public and private action can implement those measures. In other words, it is up to us.

Social scientists often refer to a person’s knowledge of self vs. their understanding of the collective. Asian cultures and their inhabitants are known for their thoughtfulness toward the collective. In the United States, we lean into the part of our history that broke away from the collective norms of Europe. With the increased speed of communications in our modern world, our attitudes have begun to fall into a much more comprehensive range of examples of individualism and collectivism. Most of us are somewhere in the middle of the range.

The rationale behind the capitalist economic system is that individuals can use their own or someone else’s monetary, physical, or intellectual resources to gain ... more. That behavior is baked into our DNA. Humans only thrive when they overcome challenges. The conception of the common arises from humanity’s skill at cooperation. We are born to thrive with individual and collective effort.

A recent headline printed by the Idaho Capital Sun highlights that we have not used our skills to accept the science behind the fact that our climate is causing human problems and that everything we create has a lifespan and must be replaced. The July 24 headline was, “Winter is coming, and the U.S. grid remains vulnerable to power plant failures.”

Public policy is the area where individualism and collectivism collide. The knowledge and skill someone brings to the table may determine their influence, but the weight of that influence must be with an eye toward the common good.

Current weather disasters and a change in the amounts of water, heat, and cold uprooting people who cannot survive where they have thrived in the past demonstrate our failure to act effectively as soon as there were signs of change. The fact that the means of distributing electrical power from any source is inadequate is another failure.

For decades, our military has studied possible security threats due to predicted climate change. Still, public debate has centered around whether the idea was accurate. Individual economic concerns derailed the general discussion. Capitalists that we are to our roots, we resisted spending our resources to strengthen the common.

Yes, we want our investment portfolio to grow. Yes, we hate to think about paying any more taxes. Yes, some prefer spring and summer or fall and winter. We hate to see waves of immigrants invading from the southern hemisphere. We seem to have forgotten that only we can prevent forest fires.

These two situations were quickly put aside as someone else’s problem. It was easy to ignore impending harm because we were not observing it. Short-term economic realities overruled long-term risk management for businesses, governments, and individual investment portfolios.

Now, the southwest faces water curtailments, the warmer oceans produce increasingly extreme weather events, and landscapers and nurserymen everywhere are bemoaning “strange” winter and summer weather patterns. Ignoring the potential needs of others has caused individual distress.