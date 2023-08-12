David Jackson interviewed Trump Republicans for USA TODAY. The headline for his piece caught my eye. “He taught us how to fight: Why SC Republicans say they are sticking with the indicted Donald Trump.”

The notion shocked me. The following article was informative and may find its way into some other columns. However, it is a sad comment on our levels of civic education if this point of view is shared by the 30% of Americans who form the Trump-MAGA base. Over 600 of them are currently serving prison time for using a riot to overturn the results of a national election. The DOJ has indicted Trump for giving them a reason to take up arms.

A violent revolution formed our country, but the constitution we operate with, written by the revolutionaries, allows us to make our opinions known and collect allies without resorting to violence. Throughout our short history, the United States has had a vibrant collection of large and small organizations that have powerfully extended their influence in our public life.

Another topic for a more extended discussion is the decline in participation at churches, civic clubs, veteran’s organizations, hobby groups, and social functions not formed around entertainment and drinking together. These activities allow members to discuss and participate in public life. We reach consensus informally and, when necessary, more openly. Informal discussion allows for slowly considering the pros and cons. It also enables inventive ideas to emerge.

This summer has featured union actions across the country. We have low unemployment and are recovering from a period of high inflation. Workers believe they are entitled to a more significant profit from their labor. They also know they cannot be easily replaced in the current job market. Unions can return to their traditional role of giving people with only small individual influence access to political power.

Another fight is taking place because of the legislative directions taken across the country after the Supreme Court rescinded national acceptance of doctor-sanctioned abortions. Public protest and political action are continuing the discussion. For the most part, the protests only inconvenience people trying to accomplish other things in the vicinity of the protests. No property or people are being irrevocably harmed as power is being shown by both sides of the argument.

Unions and public protests are showing an encouraging resurgence. The schoolyard bullying and calls to physical deterrence used by Donald Trump to cement power are historically considered unwarranted. In fact, the disproportional force displayed by the opposition usually draws new supporters to the side of the protestors.

The world of dissent is not perfect. Unions and protest organizers occasionally are misdirected or corrupt in their intentions and actions. However, along with an inexhaustible collection of interest groups, unions and protesters deliver power to the people. What is always needed is a solid reason for action that a majority of citizens will support.

Since the widespread notion of tax revolt took hold in the seventies, the minority tactic of requiring a supermajority has become popular. A majority of voters (it’s debatable if that equates to a majority of citizens) agreed that making it harder for any government to collect more revenue was a good idea. However, the unintended consequence of that requirement has been increasing resentment when tax and revenue measures narrowly fail elections.

MAGA leaders take their instruction from the Trump playbook, which overemphasizes the big win. Their “take-no-prisoners,” defeat the opposition at any cost, and the ends justify the means” attitudes are from the standard playbook of leaders who silently fear that the world will defeat them if they don’t dominate others. Saddam Hussein is an example of a leader supported by a minority who subjected the majority to political retaliation.

Rioters get caught up in the energy of destruction. Autocrats get caught up in the illusion of unlimited power. The end is always devastating.

The rule of law in our country should protect those in the minority, not subjugate them. Nor can we let the minority rule the majority. We will always have fights in the public square, but they must move us toward a more perfect union.